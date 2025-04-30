Iga Swiatek reacts to being served bagel set: ‘0-6 is weird’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iga Swiatek learned how everyone else feels after being served a ‘bagel’ set by Madison Keys at the Madrid Open, before coming back to win 0-6 6-3 6-2 and reach the semi-finals.

Swiatek’s tendency to win one-sided sets, especially on her preferred surface of clay, has led to memes that refer to ‘Iga’s Bakery’ - with the four-time French Open champion routinely winning sets without dropping a game over the past couple of years.

But the script was flipped during her Madrid Open quarter-final against Australian Open champion Keys on Wednesday, with the American breaking Swiatek three times as she took a 6-0 lead.

An out-of-sorts Swiatek went off the court but returned to steady her game and mount a comeback, with the Polish player able to laugh about being on the other end of a one-sided scoreline afterwards.

“Well.. not good,” Swiatek said when asked about being ‘bagelled’ during her on-court interview. “At least it’s fast you know. That’s the only positive thing. But staying on a court and having 0-6... it’s weird.”

According to Opta, Swiatek won a bagel set in almost 30 per cent of her matches in 2023 - which was significantly higher than the rest of the WTA. But against Keys, she dropped a set 0-6 for the first time since 2021.

Swiatek also became only the second player in 40 years to recover from a 0-6 set against a top-five opponent, according to Opta, joining Steffi Graf.

Swiatek will play either Coco Gauff or Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals, with a rematch of last year’s final against World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka still a possibility.