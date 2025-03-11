Jack Draper battles through to Indian Wells fourth round as Sonay Kartal continues career-best run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper overcame a tricky encounter with unorthodox American player Jenson Brooksby to book his place in the fourth round at Indian Wells.

The British No 1 trailed 4-1 in the first set and threw a racquet in frustration when he failed to break serve at 4-2, but recovered his composure to ultimately win 7-5, 6-4.

Brooksby has slipped to 937th in the world after a shoulder injury and a lengthy ban for three missed doping tests, but had been ranked as high as 33rd three years ago.

"Jenson is a very different kind of player, he changes the spins and speeds very well, and makes life uncomfortable for all the players on the tour," Draper said after the match.

"It was really difficult and I solved a bit of a puzzle out there."

He was broken in his first service game by the American, whose unusual gamestyle disrupted Draper’s rhythm, and threw his racquet to the ground after missing a break-back point at 4-2 in the first set. From there, however, he settled into the match, getting back on level terms and serving out the first set with an ace.

The 23-year-old held the upper hand in the second set, breaking early and again holding steady to serve out the victory after an hour and 42 minutes.

“I got off to a slow start, I missed a couple of opportunities early on,” the Brit said. “But I’m glad of the way I fought and competed. Even though it wasn’t my best tennis today, I’m really happy with the way I tried my best to stay cool.”

It is the second time Draper has reached the fourth round at the Californian tournament and continues a strong early-season run, despite a hip injury which disrupted his off-season preparation and forced him to pull out of his Australian Open fourth-round match. Since then he has reached the final at the Qatar Open, with his loss there only his second in 2025 so far.

He will play former champion and world No 4 Taylor Fritz next after the American beat Alejandro Tabilo in three sets.

Sonay Kartal, the British No 3, is on a career-best run at Indian Wells ( Getty Images )

Draper and world No 83 Sonay Kartal are the only remaining Brits in the tournament after Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter both lost in the third round. Kartal, who lost in the final round of qualifying but earned a main draw spot as a lucky loser, continued a career-best run with a third-round victory over Polina Kudermetova.

She won 7-5, 6-3 to continue an impressive Indian Wells campaign, after beating world No 17 Beatriz Haddad Maia in her previous match. It is the first time Kartal - who had initially checked out of her accommodation after losing in qualifying - has reached the fourth round of a WTA 1000 event.

"I booked an apartment to see me through qualifying so I had to find somewhere else to stay last minute," she said. "I was homeless for about 12 hours. But it was a good problem to have."

The 23-year-old went down an early break but fought her way back into the match, winning three consecutive games to take the first set, and faced less opposition in the second as Kudermetova’s error count grew.

Her next opponent is the world No 1 and three-time grand slam champion Aryna Sabalenka, who cruised past Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-2.