Novak Djokovic hopes Andy Murray partnership continues through to Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic admitted Andy Murray had to think hard about whether to continue their coaching partnership.

Djokovic was effusive in his praise for his former rival after their first tournament together at the Australian Open, where the Serbian defeated Carlos Alcaraz on his way to the semi-finals before pulling out with a hamstring injury.

Murray enjoyed the experience but admitted he found it more demanding than he had expected, while he left Australia feeling he had a lot to learn.

But the Scot has committed to more weeks travelling with Djokovic and is in California as they prepare for the ‘Sunshine Double’ of Indian Wells and Miami.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his opening match in California, Djokovic said: “I want to keep going, like the same day we finished the (Australian Open) tournament, so I told him that.

“But, for him, it took some time to go back and reflect on the partnership, speak to his people, his family, and see how committed he wants to be and where he can travel with me and work in terms of the schedule.

“So I was very glad when he decided to keep going (for) Indian Wells, Miami, and most of the clay-court season. We’re going to speak after Miami, obviously, but I think the plan is to go all the way till the end of Roland Garros, and hopefully Wimbledon as well.

“I’m enjoying the relationship with Andy. I still feel like we are going through the process of getting to know each other on the court in a different way than we have known each other for 25 years. So it’s obviously a new role for him.

“He’s also exploring it and trying to understand how he can excel in it. I’m trying to communicate as much as I can on the court, off the court, for us to be able to connect better.

“I think we had a great tournament, great run in Australia. I like the way I played, to be honest. It was unfortunate to finish the tournament the way I did it, but it was an injury issue.

“But, in terms of the game, I think I played maybe the best tennis that I played in quite some time. Since the Olympics, actually. So I definitely attribute that to the work I had with Andy.”

Djokovic will take on Botic van de Zandschulp in his first match on Saturday.