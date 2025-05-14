Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE: Italian Open latest scores from blockbuster quarter-final
The British No 1 takes on the four-time grand slam champion in a mighty last-eight meeting
Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz clash in a doozy of an Italian Open quarter-final as the British No 1 looks to take the next step on clay with a statement win.
Draper came through a tricky test against the unpredictable Corentin Moutet to set up a last-eight encounter with a fellow top-five player in Rome, with Alcaraz advancing past Karen Khachanov to reach this stage. The British left-hander is enjoying a productive clay-court swing, reaching the final of the Madrid Open earlier in May and looking in reasonable touch since arriving in the Italian capital — but this is likely to be a far sterner test.
The pair are yet to meet on a surface on which the Spaniard boasts such skill, yet Draper does at least have good recent memories of their meetings on which to draw. A win at Queen’s last year proved a breakthrough performance for the 23-year-old before he also felled Alcaraz on his way to the title at Indian Wells in March. Could another victory be on the cards?
Follow all of the latest from the Italian Open with our live blog below:
When is Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz?
Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz will take place on Wednesday 14 May at the Italian Open.
The quarter-final is the second match scheduled on Campo Centrale, and will follow the conclusion of Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva - though will not start before 2pm BST.
Draper vs Alcaraz
Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz collide in a tasty quarter-final as they look to roll on at the Italian Open.
Draper has climbed into the world’s top five and has a solid recent record against the Spaniard, winning two of their last three meetings, including on his way to Indian Wells success earlier this year.
The pair are yet to meet on clay, though, with Alcaraz possessing such prowess on the surface though he was given a fright by Karen Khachanov in his last outing.
The British No 1, meanwhile, had to overcome the unorthodox Corentin Moutet, fighting back to take the last-16 match and set up this encounter in Rome.
Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE
A blockbuster quarter-final clash is on the cards as Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz vie for a place in the last four at the Italian Open. Two of the world’s best young tennis players have forged quite the rivalry over the last year or so, with Draper’s felling of the defending champion at Indian Wells still fresh in the memory - but this is a first meeting between the pair on clay, a surface on which Alcaraz has much more experience.
Can the British No 1 claim a statement win in Rome?
