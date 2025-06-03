Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka set up blockbuster French Open semi-final clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iga Swiatek is still in the hunt for a record-breaking French Open title triumph after setting up a blockbuster semi-final match against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek swept past Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-1 7-5 on a windy day at Roland Garros to book her place in the last four.

The 24-year-old, who accepted a one-month doping ban late last year, is looking to become the first woman in the professional era since 1968 to win four consecutive titles in Paris.

Although she failed to win a title going into the French Open this season, she looks to have rediscovered her remarkable clay-court form in Paris.

She will next play top-seeded Sabalenka in a mouth-watering semi-final after the Belarusian beat China’s Zheng Qinwen in straight sets.

“I should have had better intensity in the beginning of the second set,” Swiatek said in a post-match interview. “When I saw my intensity go low I got it high again. I am happy I did it at the end of the set.

“Against Aryna it is always a challenge. She has a game for every surface. I have to do the work, be brave with my shots and go for it. She is having a great season.

“I will not lie. It will be a tough match, but am happy for the challenge,” she said.

The Pole is now on a 26-match winning streak at the French Open, following her sequence of titles between 2022 and 2024, which added to her 2020 crown.

Iga Swiatek is looking to make history at Roland Garros ( AP )

Swiatek, playing in an initially sparsely filled Court Philipp-Chatrier, broke the Ukrainian early and kept her on the back foot with her heavy top-spin forehand and rapid changes in pace and direction.

Svitolina desperately tried to hang on but she could not match her opponent's power in rallies, sending a forehand into the net to hand her another break as Swiatek bagged the set on her serve in the next game.

With her husband, French tennis player Gael Monfils, watching from the stands, Svitolina ignited hope among the crowd when she moved 5-4 up in the second set.

Three unforced forehand errors in the next game, however, proved too many and Swiatek raced through the next three games to seal victory, firing three aces in the final game, including one on match point.

Reuters