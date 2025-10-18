Jack Draper and Taylor Fritz call for change after horror Holger Rune injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper called on the ATP Tour to “adapt” its schedule after World No 11 Holger Rune suffered a horror injury in the semi-finals of the Nordic Open in Stockholm.

The 22-year-old Rune limped off the court in tears after suffering a suspected torn Achilles tendon that is certain to end his season and could result in months on the sidelines.

After struggling physically in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters last week, Rune was hoping to make a late push for the ATP Finals and said before his semi-final with Ugo Humbert that he was not at “100 per cent”.

"Right now, it’s just stiff and tired. I need to recover, and then I hope I’ll be ready,” Rune had told SpilXperten. “I probably won’t be at 100 per cent, but none of us playing this late in the tournament feel 100 per cent anyway.”

Posting on Twitter/X, British No 1 Draper, who is currently sidelined with a left arm injury, said the “tour and calendar” have to change if younger players are going to have long careers in the sport

"Injuries are going to happen… we are pushing our bodies to do things they aren’t supposed to in elite sport,” said the 23-year-old, who called time on his season after his second-round exit from the US Open.

“We have so many incredible younger guys on the tour right now and I’m proud to be apart of that, however, the tour and the calendar have to adapt if any of us are gonna achieve some sort of longevity…"

World No 5 Fritz, who had just played in the third-place match at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, defeating Novak Djokovic after the 38-year-old retired following a 75-minute first set, said he agreed with Draper.

Fritz replied: “Facts, also seeing more injuries and burnout now than ever before because balls, courts, conditions have slowed down a lot making the weekly grind even more physically demanding and tough on the body.”

Rune is set to undergo a scan on Sunday but it has been reported in Danish media that Rune’s mother, Aneke Rune, said her son faces up to six months out after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. "It's terrible. The doctors say he's three to six months out. Holger is crying," she told bt.

open image in gallery Rune was helped off the court following his retirement ( AP )

Humbert will face Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final. "It's incredibly hard to hear,” Rune told SpilXperten. “It looked really bad, and I know he’s going to be tested tomorrow, but I’ve also heard that he heard a distinct sound, which is a really bad sign.

“This type of injury is something you really can’t control, so it’s just extremely unfortunate. Tennis is a brutal sport, and as a player, you don’t want to miss several months.

"He’s still very young, so he has a long career ahead of him, so I hope he can come back strong quickly."

The Independent has contacted the ATP for comment