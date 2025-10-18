Holger Rune limps off court in tears after devastating injury blow
Rune pulled up after feeling a sharp pain in his left foot as he led Ugo Humbert in the Nordic Open semi-finals, which could end the 22-year-old’s season
Holger Rune retired from his Nordic Open semi-final and limped off the court in tears after suffering an injury mid-match that could end his season.
Rune, the 22-year-old Dane, was leading Ugo Humbert 6-4 2-2 in Stockholm when he pulled up mid-point, stretching out his left foot in pain.
Rune hobbled to the side of the court and covered his face with his hands - but could not continue the match as he shook hands with Humbert.
Rune was helped off the court by his physio as his mother Aneke Rune looked on in concern.
The World No 11 was hoping to reach the final of the biggest tournament in Scandinavia in order to make a late push for the ATP Finals, but his season now looks to be over.
“It was not the way I wanted to win,” said Humbert, who will face Casper Ruud or Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final.
“I’m super disappointed for Holger, I hope he is going to be okay. I wish him a speedy recovery. It was a great match. He was playing a little bit better than me, but I’m really sorry for Holger.”
