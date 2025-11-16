Briton Henry Patten and partner Harri Heliovaara defeat all-British pairing to win ATP Finals doubles crown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Wimbledon champions Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara clinched the ATP Finals doubles title with a straight-sets win over the all-British pairing of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

Skupski and Salisbury, the second seeds, got the better of Patten and Heliovaara in the group stage but could not replicate that result in the final, losing 7-5 6-3.

It is a fourth title of the year for fifth seeds Brit Patten and his Finnish partner, who claimed the Australian Open title at the start of the season.

The pair were rock-solid on serve, not facing a single break point, and two consecutive aces from Patten sealed the deal in the Inalpi Arena.

“It is hard to describe,” Heliovaara said afterwards. “The whole week I have looked at the list of winners, with huge winners and I thought, if there was ever going to be my name on that, I am going to be so proud. To be there next to Henry is unreal.”

It was a dream week for Patten on both a professional and personal level, as he got engaged to partner Ellie Stone earlier in the tournament.

“The tennis is pretty good but the engagement was something special,” he said. “It has been a complete dream for me. Ellie has been here supporting me all week. I am a very happy guy right now. I feel unbelievably lucky to have a partner like her and a partner like Harri.”

But for Skupski and Salisbury it was yet another bitter defeat. The duo, who are rumoured to be splitting at the end of the season and did not deny the reports this week in Turin, have now lost all six finals they have reached in 2025, including heartbreaking losses at Roland-Garros and the US Open.

“We've had some great times, we've had some tough times,” Salisbury said afterwards.

Salisbury had won his past 14 matches at the season-ending Finals and won the title twice in a row in 2022 and 2023 with American Rajeev Ram, before failing to qualify last year.

For Skupski this was a maiden appearance in the final. The pair were bidding to become the first all-British team to seal the crown.

Despite the defeat this week in Turin was a hugely successful one for British doubles players, with five making the semi-finals and a guaranteed British winner. Skupski and Salisbury saw off year-end world No 1s Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash to reach the final.