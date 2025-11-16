Britain’s Alfie Hewett loses out in Wheelchair Masters final to world No 1 Tokito Oda
Hewett and partner Gordon Reid also finished runners-up in the men’s doubles final
Britain’s Alfie Hewett endured a one-sided defeat to world No 1 Tokito Oda in the Wheelchair Masters men’s singles final.
The pair have locked horns in several of this year’s major matches, with Hewett winning the Australian Open showpiece but 19-year-old Oda victorious in both the French Open and Wimbledon finals, and again at the season-ending Masters.
The teenager defended his title in style, beating Hewett - now a six-time finalist in seven years - 6-1, 6-1 in a little over an hour in Huzhou, China.
It is three-time champion Hewett’s 13th defeat in 22 matches against the Japanese star.
The Brit finishes his season with six singles titles, including the Australian Open, as well as six doubles titles alongside partner Gordon Reid, including two grand slams in Melbourne and Roland-Garros.
But the pair could not add a seventh in Huzhou, losing a thrilling doubles final on Saturday to Spain’s Martin de la Puenta and Dutch partner Ruben Spaargaren.
After a strong start the duo lost out in a hard-fought championship tiebreak, with the final score 6-4, 1-6, 14-12.
De la Puente has now won the doubles crown three times in four years, winning last year with Belgium’s Joachim Gerard - again beating Hewett and Reid - while for Spaargaren it was third time lucky after defeat in two previous finals.
Britain’s Andy Lapthorne also took home a runners-up medal in the quad doubles alongside Australian partner Heath Davidson.
The duo topped Group B and came back from a set down in their semi-final to make the final, but lost 6-2 6-0 to top seeds Guy Sasson and Niels Vink.
