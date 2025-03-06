Britain draw Poland in Davis Cup relegation play-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain will face Poland in a Davis Cup play-off as Leon Smith’s side aim to avoid relegation from the top tier of the competition.

An underpowered GB side, missing British No 1 Jack Draper, lost 3-2 to Japan in the qualifying phase in January, forcing them into the World Group I play-off draw.

Britain, seeded fourth, have drawn unseeded Poland and will face an away tie, with the winners to progress to the qualifying phase in early 2026 and earn a chance to compete in the eight-team Davis Cup Finals next year.

GB last reached the Finals in 2023 with a team that included Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, and Andy Murray. They exited in the last eight to a Novak Djokovic-led Serbian team.

Poland are likely to be helmed by Hubert Hurkacz, a former Wimbledon semi-finalist who has been ranked as high as sixth in the world.

Like the qualifying phase, the play-offs will be best-of-five, with each match best-of-three sets. A total of 26 nations are contesting 13 home or away ties. Poland, as the host nation, will choose the dates of their tie with Britain, either 12-13 or 13-14 September.

Draper was out of action in the qualifier against Japan with a hip injury that derailed his off-season, while British No 2 Norrie also sat out the tie, leaving world No 81 Jacob Fearnley as the highest-ranked player in the squad.