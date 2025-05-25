Teenager Victoria Mboko continues rapid rise at French Open as Aryna Sabalenka makes supreme start

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teenager Victoria Mboko is the first breakout star at this year’s French Open after reaching round two on her grand slam debut.

The 18-year-old from Canada, whose parents emigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo due to political conflict before she was born, came through qualifying without dropping a set.

Ranked 333 at the start of the year, Mboko took to the court at 11am on the opening Sunday at Roland Garros and showed no sign of nerves in a 6-1 7-6 (4) win over New Zealander Lulu Sun, the world No 45 who beat Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon last July.

It was Mboko’s 38th win of the season and she has lost just five matches, two of which were three-set battles with top-10 players Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff.

Now ranked 120, Mboko’s rapid upward trajectory means she is well in with a chance of qualifying directly into the Wimbledon main draw later this summer.

“I didn’t expect the whole thing, honestly,” she said. “I mean, even to be here and playing even the quallies, I was so excited to be in a grand slam for the first ever time.

“I remember coming here as a junior, watching the older girls play. It was such a great experience. I’m happy I experienced it in the juniors so that it kind of prepared me for the professional level.

“The whole thing is honestly kind of a surprise. I mean, now I’m here, I feel like I can do something with it and make the most of it.

Mboko will meet German number one Eva Lys in the second round on Wednesday.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is safely through after opening proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier, taking exactly one hour to dispatch Russian Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1 6-0.

The 27-year-old from Belarus said: “I’m super happy with the win today. Super happy with the level.

open image in gallery Aryna Sabalenka progressed to the second round in comfort ( Getty Images )

“It was amazing playing out there. I can’t wait to play another match on this beautiful stadium.”

