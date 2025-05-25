French Open order of play and day one schedule
Everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at Roland Garros
The French Open gets underway as the world’s best players vie for clay-court supremacy at Roland Garros.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka kickstarts her bid for a Paris title that has so far eluded her on the opening day of main draw action, with the three-time grand slam champion taking on Kamilla Rakhimova.
Italian Open winner Jasmine Paolini is another player who could go well over the next fortnight on the back of that memorable triumph in Rome, with men’s eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti also underway from the Italian contingent.
The French Open runs until 8 June with rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner hoping to meet in a grand slam final for the first time and renew hostilities.
Here’s the opening day order of play.
French Open order of play (Sunday 25 May)
all times BST
Court Philippe-Chatrier (from 11am)
(1) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) vs Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus)
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) vs (8) Qinwen Zheng (Chn)
(8) Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) vs Yannick Hanfmann (Ger)
not before 7.15pm (13) Ben Shelton (USA) vs Lorenzo Sonego (Ita)
Suzanne Lenglen (from 10am)
Zeynep Sonmez (Tur) vs (13) Elina Svitolina (Ukr)
(31) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (Fra) vs Zizou Bergs (Bel)
(15) Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Roman Safiullin (Rus)
(4) Jasmine Paolini (Ita) vs Yue Yuan (Chn)
Simonne Mathieu (from 10am)
Elmer Moller (Den) vs (12) Tommy Paul (USA)
(11) Diana Shnaider (Rus) vs Anastasiia Sobolieva (Ukr)
(18) Donna Vekic (Cro) vs Anna Blinkova (Rus)
(21) Tomas Machac (Cze) vs Quentin Halys (Fra)
Court 6 (from 10am)
(28) Peyton Stearns (USA) vs Eva Lys (Ger)
Alexandra Eala (Phi) vs Emiliana Arango (Col)
Valentin Royer (Fra) vs Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa)
Kyrian Jacquet (Fra) vs Nuno Borges (Por)
Court 7 (from 10am)
Petra Kvitova (Cze) vs Viktorija Golubic (Swi)
Reilly Opelka (USA) vs Rinky Hijikata (Aus)
Leyre Romero Gormaz (Spa) vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah (Fra)
Eduardo Nava (USA) vs Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned)
Court 8 (from 10am)
Kamil Majchrzak (Pol) vs Hamad Medjedovic (Ser)
Lucrezia Stefanini (Ita) vs Jil Belen Teichmann (Swi)
Fabian Marozsan (Hun) vs Luca Nardi (Ita)
Olga Danilovic (Ser) vs (27) Leylah Fernandez (Can)
Court 9 (from 10am)
Victoria Mboko (Can) vs Lulu Sun (Nzl)
Dayana Yastremska (Ukr) vs Destanee Aiava (Aus)
Vit Kopriva (Cze) vs Thiago Monteiro (Bra)
Jenson Brooksby (USA) vs Jaime Faria (Por)
Court 12 (from 10am)
Marton Fucsovics (Hun) vs Tristan Schoolkate (Aus)
Thiago Agustin Tirante (Arg) vs Damir Dzumhur (Bih)
Iva Jovic (USA) vs Renata Zarazua (Mex)
Court 13
Laura Siegemund (Ger) vs Anna Bondar (Hun)
Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) vs Francisco Comesana (Arg)
Benjamin Hassan (Lbn) vs Matteo Gigante (Ita)
Anastasia Potapova (Rus) vs (29) Linda Noskova (Cze)
Court 14 (from 10am)
Mariano Navone (Arg) vs (28) Brandon Nakashima (USA)
(32) Alex Michelsen (USA) vs Francisco Cerundolo (Arg)
Nina Stojanovic (Ser) vs (16) Amanda Anisimova (USA)
(26) Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) vs Sara Bejlek (Cze)
