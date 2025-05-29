Jack Draper vs Gael Monfils LIVE: French Open scores and updates with Jacob Fearnley also in action
Draper vs Monfils will headline the night session in what promises to be a raucous Court Philippe-Chatrier
Britain's Jack Draper headlines the night session at the French Open as the fifth seed takes on home favourite Gael Monfils on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Draper won his first match at Roland Garros on Tuesday and will be up against the boisterous French Open crowd when he faces the 38-year-old veteran Monfils, who battled from two sets down to win his first-round match.
Before then, British No 1 Katie Boulter was demolished by Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Boulter also won her first main draw match at Roland Garros on Tuesday but Keys, the Australian Open champion, was a step up in class.
Elsewhere, Jacob Fearnley is through to the third round after opponent Ugo Humbert retired injured. Humbert, the 22nd seed, was hurt after falling over his ankle behind the baseline and Fearnley will play Cameron Norrie in an all-British third round clash.
Follow live scores from the French Open below
Jack Draper 6-3 2-5 Gael Monfils* - Monfils breaks!
Stunning from Monfils! He rips the forehand winner past Draper. An incredible game from the 38-year-old showman, who has Philippe-Chatrier rocking.
Draper was playing lights out 20 minutes ago but Monfils has turned it around and will serve for the second having opened up the double break!
*Jack Draper 6-3 2-4 Gael Monfils
It’s a Monfils special! He somehow reaches a Draper volley and scoops the forehand for a winner past the Briton.
Then Monfils does it again, he’s all over the net and reads the Draper pass to put the volley into open court. Monfils raises his arms and flashes that wide smile.
0-30.
*Jack Draper 6-3 2-4 Gael Monfils
Quite a different match now. Monfils thumps an ace, then thinks he has another - but it’s out.
Instead, Draper steps in and flashes the backhand winner crosscourt.
Monfils gets Draper chasing after his forehand. Draper pushes wide on the forehand and Monfils holds.
He has the momentum now..
Jack Draper 6-3 2-3 Gael Monfils* - Monfils breaks
Draper pushes a volley wide on the opening point and Monfils finds the forehand down the line to get to 30-30 and make it interesting.
Monfils locks in on the rally, then Draper blinks first as he pushes the forehand wide. Break point for Monfils...
Draper flashes the forehand winner onto the line! What a save.
But Monfils will have another chance as Draper nets.
And this time Draper can’t get out of trouble with a winner. He pushes long and Monfils breaks to lead!
Jack Draper 6-3 2-1 Gael Monfils*
Monfils tries to mix it up by charging the net on the return, but can’t adjust his hands to pick p the volley.
Monfils drifts the next return wide and Draper holds to love.
*Jack Draper 6-3 1-1 Gael Monfils
Draper lands a forehand winner as Monfils leads 40-0 and the Frenchman is laughing at how good the British No 1 is playing! He really is playing wonderfully - finding the edges of the court and generating loads of spin behind his forehand.
Draper lands one out, though, as Monfils holds.
FIRST SET! Jack Draper 6-3 Gael Monfils
Quality from Draper to get up to the Monfils drop shot and steer the backhand winner up the line.
Set point: Draper attacks again on the backhand side, and Monfils stays alive by catching the line with the lob.
Draper goes short, and this time Monfils pushes long on the forehand!
Brilliant start from Draper, he takes the set. He’s serving wonderfully and everything is flowing from there.
Jack Draper 5-3 Gael Monfils* - Draper holds!
The nerves may have been jangling as Draper hit a double-fault to bring a second break point for Monfils. But he steadies and finds the first serve to set up the forehand winner.
Draper closes it out from there and moves a game away from the first set.
*Jack Draper 4-3 Gael Monfils
Here we go! It’s starting to get lively as Monfils makes the passing shot down the line on his backhand to get to breakpoint.
He should really be level as Draper left his volley open for the winner, but Draper then shows good hands at the net to save.
*Jack Draper 4-3 Gael Monfils
Monfils has to pause his service motion as the crowd tries to get the 38-year-old back into the match. After taking his time, Monfils holds and pumps his fist as he makes his way back to his seat.
The crowd is sensing that Monfils is going to need all the help he can get to take down Draper here.
