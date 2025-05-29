Jack Draper takes on Gael Monfils in the French Open second round ( REUTERS )

Britain's Jack Draper headlines the night session at the French Open as the fifth seed takes on home favourite Gael Monfils on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Draper won his first match at Roland Garros on Tuesday and will be up against the boisterous French Open crowd when he faces the 38-year-old veteran Monfils, who battled from two sets down to win his first-round match.

Before then, British No 1 Katie Boulter was demolished by Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Boulter also won her first main draw match at Roland Garros on Tuesday but Keys, the Australian Open champion, was a step up in class.

Elsewhere, Jacob Fearnley is through to the third round after opponent Ugo Humbert retired injured. Humbert, the 22nd seed, was hurt after falling over his ankle behind the baseline and Fearnley will play Cameron Norrie in an all-British third round clash.

Follow live scores from the French Open below