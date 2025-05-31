Jack Draper vs Joao Fonseca LIVE: French Open scores and updates before Fearnley vs Norrie
Draper produced his finest performance of the French Open so far to defeat Fonseca 6-2 6-4 6-2
Jack Draper stormed into the second week of the French Open for the first time as he impressively downed the teenager Joao Fonseca in straight-sets to reach the fourth round in Roland Garros.
In a meeting of two of the sport’s rising stars, Draper was dominant from the start and clinical throughout, defeating the 18-year-old from Brazil 6-2 6-4 6-2. British No 1 Draper had not won a match at the French Open before this week, but the fifth seed’s performances are getting better and better on the Paris clay and this was his most complete display yet.
Draper’s victory means there will be two British men in the last-16 of a grand slam for the first time since 2017, as Jacob Fearnley will play Cameron Norrie in an all-British clash later. Fearnley is making his first appearance at Roland Garros while Norrie is enjoying an improved run of form after slipping down the rankings.
The winner could play Novak Djokovic, who faces qualifier Filip Misolic in the night session. On the women’s side, second seed Coco Gauff looks to continue her run against Marie Bouzkova, while third seed Jessica Pegula came from a set down to defeat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. Madison Keys takes on Sofia Kenin in an all-American battle.
Jack Draper's next opponent
Jack Draper is yet to play a seed at the French Open, and he won’t have to in the last-16 either.
He will face either the maverick Alexander Bublik or the Portuguese qualifier Henrique Rocha next.
Both players pulled off big upsets from two sets down in the last round, with Bublik beating ninth seed Alex de Minaur and Rocha stunning Jakub Mensik.
Bublik won the first set 7-5 and leads 4-0 in the second.
Jack Draper: The conditions suited me today
Draper is being interviewed by Alize Cornet on Suzanne-Lenglen court.
“I knew it was going to be a really tough match. Joao has come onto the tour and caught the attention of everyone. He’s an incredible young player. Today, maybe a bit of experience. I’ve played more grand slams than him. He’s going to have an incredible future.
“The first set was key. I got on top of him. I served well, I played my forehand well. Mentally a good performance from me. Happy to be in the second week here and hopefully more to come.
“My first two rounds I played at night time. Playing Gael, I couldn’t hit it past him. It was so cold. Today the ball was getting up more and the conditions suited me better with the faster court.”
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Jack Draper 6-2 6-4 6-2 Joao Fonseca
And on a hot day in Paris, what a relief for Jack Draper to get the job done in under two hours! He’s had a few epics at grand slams in the last couple of years, but he takes the direct route through this time.
Let’s hear from him now.
What a win for Jack Draper! Another big serve is middled into the net from Fonseca. That was a destruction.
He’s into the French Open last-16 for the first time!
Jack Draper 6-2 6-4 5-2 Joao Fonseca
There are some desperate cries of encouragement as Fonseca wins the first point, but Draper closes the door with two supreme serves, one out wide and one up the middle.
Draper thunders another big serve down the middle. The return from Fonseca goes long.
TWO MATCH POINTS.
*Jack Draper 6-2 6-4 5-2 Joao Fonseca
Could Draper get it done here? He flashes a forehand winner up the line to get to 30-30, then moves into the net and has the chance for the smash - but puts it wide!
Fonseca gets the hold as he pulls off the drop shot and beats Draper with it.
Jack Draper 6-2 6-4 5-1 Joao Fonseca*
Dominant again from Draper behind serve. He’s one game away from the last-16.
He’s won over 90 per cent of points when the first serve has landed in.
*Jack Draper 6-2 6-4 4-1 Joao Fonseca
Credit to Fonseca. He looked beaten when he made another error to look at two break points, but he saves them both and then holds as Draper finds the net with the drop shot.
Oh, Fonseca has called the trainer, and is receiving some treatment on his right shoulder and forearm.
Jack Draper 6-2 6-4 4-0 Joao Fonseca*
A love-hold from Draper. He is racing through, with the serve setting up another comfortable game.
Fonseca’s body language has slumped.
*Jack Draper 6-2 6-4 3-0 Joao Fonseca - Draper breaks!
Draper’s use of the drop shot has been wonderful today. He started this game with a scorching forehand winner, then left Fonseca stranded behind the baseline with the drop shot to bring up another break point.
Fonseca floats long on the backhand slice. Draper secures the double-break.
