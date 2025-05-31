Jack Draper and Gael Monfils embrace after French Open battle

Jack Draper stormed into the second week of the French Open for the first time as he impressively downed the teenager Joao Fonseca in straight-sets to reach the fourth round in Roland Garros.

In a meeting of two of the sport’s rising stars, Draper was dominant from the start and clinical throughout, defeating the 18-year-old from Brazil 6-2 6-4 6-2. British No 1 Draper had not won a match at the French Open before this week, but the fifth seed’s performances are getting better and better on the Paris clay and this was his most complete display yet.

Draper’s victory means there will be two British men in the last-16 of a grand slam for the first time since 2017, as Jacob Fearnley will play Cameron Norrie in an all-British clash later. Fearnley is making his first appearance at Roland Garros while Norrie is enjoying an improved run of form after slipping down the rankings.

The winner could play Novak Djokovic, who faces qualifier Filip Misolic in the night session. On the women’s side, second seed Coco Gauff looks to continue her run against Marie Bouzkova, while third seed Jessica Pegula came from a set down to defeat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. Madison Keys takes on Sofia Kenin in an all-American battle.

