'I’m not in need of a coach,' says Djokovic days before French Open

The French Open draw is set to be revealed as anticipation builds for the second grand slam of the season at Roland Garros.

Britain’s Jack Draper arrives at a career-high ranking of fifth in the world after reaching the Madrid final, as he now targets a first win in Paris. A favourable draw would help, while Emma Raducanu will also have her fingers crossed. The former US Open champion has shown impressive form on the clay this season, but remains unseeded and could therefore face a top player early on.

Elsewhere, defending champion Iga Swiatek arrives at Roland Garros as the fifth seed after a difficult run of form. The former World No 1 has not reached a final, let alone won a title, since defeating Jasmine Paolini to win a fourth French Open last year. Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed this time, with Coco Gauff and Paolini also set to contend for Swiatek’s crown.

On the men’s side, it’s all about the rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The top two players in the world will not be able to meet until the final, but may need to play Novak Djokovic on the way. The 23-time grand slam champion arrives in Paris as the sixth seed, returning to the venue where he won his last title at last year’s Olympic Games.

