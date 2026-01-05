Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Francesca Jones secured the biggest win of her career with a victory over world No 15 Emma Navarro in Auckland to open up her 2026 season in style.

The British No 3, now ranked inside the top-100 in the world at No 72, fought hard over two hours and 23 minutes to earn a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 victory.

Remarkably, it was Jones’s first-ever tour contest against a player in the world’s top-50.

"I'm absolutely knackered, for the first match of the year I didn't make it easy," Jones said afterwards.

"Trying to get ready for the season is really complicated - it's about finding your feet. For me, it was having the right attitude and thankfully I had that."

Jones broke into the top-100 last year, reaching two WTA Tour semi-finals and winning two titles at WTA 125 level. She will be a main-draw entrant at the Australian Open in a fortnight’s time.

She also qualified for the US Open in August, marking her first main-draw appearance in New York, aiding her rise up the rankings despite physical issues in relation to a rare genetic condition.

The 25-year-old was born with Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia (EEC), which means she has three fingers and a thumb on each hand, three toes on her right foot and four toes on her left foot.

Jones next faces Austria’s Sinja Kraus, the world No 108, at the Auckland Open and could set a new career-high ranking in the world’s top-70 with a win.

Katie Boulter, who was given a wild card in Auckland with her ranking now down at world No 112, faces Yuliia Starodubtseva in her first round match on Tuesday.