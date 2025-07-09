Fabio Fognini retires from tennis after Wimbledon epic with Carlos Alcaraz: ‘The best way to say goodbye’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italy's Fabio Fognini has announced his retirement from tennis, calling time on a 21-year career that culminated with a memorable five-set thriller against defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz that left Centre Court on its feet.

The 38-year-old veteran pushed Alcaraz to the brink over more than 4-1/2 hours last week, twice clawing his way back into the contest against a player 16 years his junior before eventually falling 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 in the first round.

Despite the defeat, Fognini walked off to a standing ovation in his final Wimbledon appearance, a fitting farewell he clearly relished at what he described as the "most beautiful court in the world".

"I think it is the best way to say goodbye," Fognini, who once reached a career-high of world No 9, said.

"It wasn't easy because the last three years of my career I was suffering a lot with injury. But as a competitor, I tried to do my best every time I stepped on court.

"But now I have to be honest with myself. I was not really positive, but now I have to be. I have to congratulate myself and say after that match I don't want to come back in some stage that I don't want to be there."

Fognini is married to Flavia Pennetta, who famously won her first grand slam singles title at the 2015 US Open at the age of 33 before retiring later that year.

open image in gallery Fabio Fognini (right) shared an epic encounter with Carlos Alcaraz in his final match as a professional ( AP )

However, Fognini said he had no such opportunities as he acknowledged the harsh reality of competing during the sport's golden era when the 'Big Three' of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic dominated the game.

"I was able to play in an era that probably is going to be the best era, forever, in the sport. I played against Roger, against Rafa, against Nole," he said.

"Winning a Slam for me was impossible. I have to be honest," he added with a smile.

Fognini had harboured hopes of ending his career at next year's Monte Carlo Masters, where he claimed his biggest title in 2019.

"My best dream was finishing next year in Monte Carlo. The main goal was that one because I was able to win the tournament," he said.

"But that's it, it was not possible. I'm happy the way I say goodbye to the professional tennis career. I did my best."

Reuters