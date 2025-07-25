Emma Raducanu reaches maiden Washington Open semi-final with win over Maria Sakkari

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu booked her place in the semi-final of the Washington Open for the first time with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

The victory, on a day where both players had to battle high temperatures, means Raducanu will overtake Katie Boulter as British No 1 on Monday.

After losing the opening game, Raducanu dropped serve in a long second game but managed to break straight back.

Raducanu broke again to make it 4-3 courtesy of a scuffed dropped-volley effort by Sakkari, who fought back once more following another double fault by the Briton.

After getting her nose in front again, Raducanu held her serve to take the opening set 6-4.

The 22-year-old was looking to continue her impressive streak over the Greek player on her 30th birthday but Sakkari – who beat Boulter earlier in the competition – took a 4-2 lead in the second set.

Temperatures of up to 36C took their toll as a physio was called onto the court to check on the 2021 US Open winner.

However, the break in play reinvigorated Raducanu, and she won five successive games to book her slot in the final four in two hours and 10 minutes.

“I think my confidence has been building since Miami,” she told the WTA. “The amount of work I’m doing behind the scenes, to have that in the locker and banked, you know you’ve done it, it takes a little pressure off the results.

“I’m really pleased today, I think Maria played a really good match and I think these conditions suit the jumpiness of her game and I’m really happy that I toughed it out.”

Raducanu will face either Clara Tauson or Anna Kalinskaya for a place in the final.