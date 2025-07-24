Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Stefanos Tsitsipas splits with coach Goran Ivanisevic following heavy criticism after Wimbledon exit

Ivanisevic said he had ‘never seen a more unprepared player’ after Tsitsipas crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round

John Besley
Thursday 24 July 2025 04:08 EDT
Comments
Goran Ivanisevic was heavily critical of Stefanos Tsitipas after an early Wimbledon exit
Goran Ivanisevic was heavily critical of Stefanos Tsitipas after an early Wimbledon exit (Getty Images)

Stefanos Tsitsipas has parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic after just a few months of working together.

In a post on Instagram, the Greek 26-year-old called the partnership a "brief but intense experience".

He said: "Working with Goran Ivanisevic was a brief but intense experience and a truly valuable chapter in my journey.

"I'm thankful for the time, effort, and energy he dedicated to me and my team. As we are now following our separate ways, I have only respect for Goran - not just for what he's achieved in tennis, but also for who he is as a person.

"I wish him nothing but the very best moving forward."

Tsitsipas, once predicted to be a multiple grand slam champion, hired former Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic in May and spoke glowingly about the Croatian ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

But he has slipped down the rankings to 29 and withdrew after two sets of his first-round match against qualifier Valentin Royer because of a back problem.

Ivanisevic, who spent a long spell coaching Novak Djokovic before briefly linking up with Elena Rybakina, shared some blunt words following Tsitsipas's Wimbledon exit.

He told Serbian outlet Sportklub: "It's simple and it's not simple.

"I've talked to him a lot of times. If he solves some things outside of tennis, then he has a chance and he'll return to where he belongs, because he's too good a player to be out of the top 10.

"He wants, but he doesn't do anything. All 'I want, I want', but I don't see that progress. I was shocked. I have never seen a more unprepared player in my life. With this knee, I am three times more fit than him. This is really bad."

Tsitsipas has reached two grand slam finals, at the French Open in 2021 and the Australian Open two years later, but has lost in the first round at three of the last four major tournaments.

PA

