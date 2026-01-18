Raducanu v Sawangkaew live: Australian Open latest score updates as British No 1 begins tournament
Raducanu faces Mananchaya Sawangkaew, the World No 195, as the British No 1 begins her Australian Open campaign after a win for qualifier Arthur Fery
Emma Raducanu begins her Australian Open campaign this morning as the British No 1 takes on Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew.
Raducanu is seeded for a grand slam event for the first time in three years and has been handed a first-round match against the world No 195, who will be making her Australian Open main draw debut. Raducanu is on a collision course with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, a possible third-round opponent, and will hoping to build into the tournament after an injury disrupted off-season.
Elsewhere in Melbourne, top seeds Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz headline the action on the Rod Laver Arena. There will also be a historic return to the Australian Open for Venus Williams, the seven-time grand slam champion, who is set to become the oldest women to compete in the tournament at the age of 45 after accepting a wildcard entry.
There has already been a British winner on the opening day of the tournament as qualifier Arthur Fery upset the 20th seed Flavio Cobolli. The 23-year-old earned his first grand slam main draw win outside of Wimbledon, as Cobolli struggled with illness.
Follow latest scores and updates from the Australian Open, below
Emma Raducanu reveals reason for her frustration before Australian Open campaign
Emma Raducanu was critical of the schedule at the Australian Open after learning that her opening match of the tournament would follow a men’s singles match in the night session.
Raducanu could face a very late start in Melbourne if Alexander Bublik’s match against Jenson Brooksby goes the distance.
Raducanu only arrived at the tournament on Saturday - having played in the Hobart International last week - and was not impressed to see she was in action on the opening day.
“I think it’s easy to get down and complain about it, but it’s not going to help. So I’m just trying to focus and turn it around for tomorrow,” she said.
“It’s very difficult to be scheduling women’s matches after a potential five-set match. To me, it doesn’t really make as much sense.
It’s very difficult. You would love to have more time in the environment, more time practising, but I guess I was pretty much handed the schedule to try and turn it around and make the most out of what is in front of me.”
When is Emma Raducanu playing at Australian Open?
Raducanu is among the players who will be appearing on the first day of the main draw on Sunday 18 January. Her match against Mananchaya Sawangkaew is scheduled fourth on the Margaret Court Arena.
Raducanu’s match will following the opening match of the night session, between men’s 10th seed Alexander Bublik and Jenson Brooksby, with that match getting underway after 8am UK time (7pm local).
A late start for Raducanu could therefore be ideal for the UK audience, with the British No 1 facing a start time of around 10:30am GMT, although it could be later if the Bublik match goes long.
Hello and welcome
Emma Raducanu begins her Australian Open campaign against Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew this morning, as the British No 1 enters a grand slam as one of the seeded players for the first time in three years.
Having returned to the world’s top 30 following a more positive 2025 season, Raducanu still landed a tough draw for the tournament with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka a likely opponent if she makes the third round.
Before then, Raducanu will need to find some form as she takes on the No 195-ranked Sawangkaew, who will be making her grand slam main draw debut.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks