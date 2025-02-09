Emma Raducanu suffers longest losing run of career as struggles continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu's struggles continued as she suffered a fourth straight loss for the first time in her career.

Raducanu began her season with victory over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the Australian Open but could not repeat the feat at the Qatar Open in Doha.

A 6-3 7-5 loss to Alexandrova followed first-round defeats by Marketa Vondrousova in Abu Dhabi and Cristina Bucsa in Singapore as well as a third-round defeat by Iga Swiatek in Melbourne.

The 22-year-old, who again needed a wild card to secure entry to the tournament, has not tasted victory since coach Nick Cavaday stepped down from his position for health reasons following the Australian Open.

Raducanu's mentor Jane O'Donoghue flew out to Doha to offer support but could not help the former US Open champion engineer a change in fortunes.

Alexandrova bounced back from her defeat against Raducanu by winning a WTA Tour title in Linz and the difference in confidence levels between the pair became apparent.

Like against Vondrousova earlier this week, Raducanu got off to a strong start, moving into a 3-1 lead, and had she taken any of three chances for a second break of serve things might have turned out differently.

But Alexandrova began to really find her range on her big groundstrokes and by the time Raducanu won another game she was already a break down in the second set.

She took advantage of a dip from her opponent to again lead 3-1 but once more could not cement her advantage and Alexandrova claimed the crucial break at 5-5.

Raducanu had never previously lost more than three matches in a row in her professional career and, while she has insisted she is in no rush to find a replacement for Cavaday, this is clearly a difficult period for her.

PA