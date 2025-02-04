Emma Raducanu pays for errors as losing streak continues in Abu Dhabi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu suffered a third straight defeat in the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Open.

The 22-year-old was beaten 6-3 6-4 by former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova to add to her losses to Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Australian Open and to Cristina Bucsa in Singapore last week.

Originally given a wild card into qualifying, Raducanu was bumped up to the main draw and handed a tricky opener against Czech Vondrousova, who has struggled with injury since last summer.

Raducanu made a strong start but fell away badly during the latter stages of the opening set, while Vondrousova also edged a close second.

Raducanu is travelling with only fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura following former coach Nick Cavaday’s decision to step down for health reasons, but she did have another old childhood mentor, Roman Kelecic, in her corner.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu slipped to a straight set defeat against Marketa Vondrousova ( EPA )

Kelecic is now based in Dubai but has been helping out Raducanu this week, and initially the signs were positive as the British number two took advantage of a shaky start on serve from her opponent to move into a 3-1 lead.

But a long Raducanu service game that followed proved the turning point, with Vondrousova eventually breaking and then reeling off five games in a row.

Raducanu seemed to be struggling with discomfort in her neck and made a succession of errors, but she regrouped at the start of the second set and applied strong pressure to the Vondrousova serve.

She could not force a break, though, and was staring at defeat after dropping serve herself in the eighth game.

Raducanu broke back immediately but was unable to hold her own delivery as Vondrousova clinched victory.