Is Emma Raducanu vs Olga Danilovic on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch Cincinnati Open match
Everything you need to know ahead of Raducanu’s tournament opener
Emma Raducanu bids to continue her promising hard-court swing as she takes on Olga Danilovic at the Cincinnati Open.
The British No 1 enjoyed a promising National Bank Open last time out, not dropping a set to storm into the round of 32 before meeting World No 5 Amanda Anisimova, who dispatched her in straight sets.
Now moving back below the US-Canada border into Ohio, she meets Serbia’s Danilovic, who is ranking 43rd in the world.
While this will be Raducanu’s first match of the tournament, Danilovic has already got the better of one Brit in Cincinnati, beating Katie Boulter 6-0 7-5 in the opening round.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match:
When is Emma Raducanu vs Olga Danilovic?
The second round match is the third scheduled on the Champions Court on Saturday 9 August at the Cincinnati Open, where play will begin from 4pm BST. Raducanu will take to court at around 7pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the WTA Tour event live on Sky Sports. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.
Who will the winner face?
The winner will play either World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka or 59th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova - posing two potential Wimbledon rematches for Raducanu.
