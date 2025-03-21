Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Emma Raducanu vs Emma Navarro LIVE: Miami Open latest score and updates

The former US Open champion takes on one of the tour’s in-form players in a tough second-round encounter

Flo Clifford
Friday 21 March 2025 12:09 EDT
Emma Raducanu produced a dominant performance in her opener against Sayaka Ishii
Emma Raducanu produced a dominant performance in her opener against Sayaka Ishii (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu faces a tricky second-round test at the Miami Open against in-form American and namesake, Emma Navarro.

The former US Open champion stormed through her opening encounter against 19-year-old Japanese wildcard Sayaka Ishii, a former top junior player ranked 188th in the world.

Raducanu won 6-2, 6-1 in a little over an hour to set up a meeting with home favourite and US Open semi-finalist Navarro, who is seeded eighth in Miami and received a first-round bye.

Her dominant first-round win was achieved without the help of coach Vladimir Platenik, who she was working with on a trial basis that ultimately ended after just two weeks.

Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog:

Good afternoon

Welcome to live coverage of Emma Raducanu’s second-round match at the Miami Open.

She’s up against her namesake, Emma Navarro, in what will be the pair’s first meeting on the tour.

Flo Clifford21 March 2025 16:00

