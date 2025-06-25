Emma Raducanu v Maya Joint live: Latest score and updates from Eastbourne
The British No.1 continues her Wimbledon preparations with a last-16 clash at Eastbourne
Emma Raducanu is back in action this afternoon as she faces Australian Maya Joint in the round of 16 at the Eastbourne Open.
The British No. 1 rallied from a set down to defeat American Ann Li 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-1 in her opening round and showed no signs of a niggling back issues which reared its head at Queen’s Club earlier this month.
"I feel incredible," said Raducanu after her win. "I just want to thank the crowd for getting me through some really sticky moments. It really meant a lot to me and I'm really proud of how I fought back after losing the first set.”
Joint, meanwhile, secured a surprising straight set win over the struggling Ons Jabeur. The Australian won 7-5 6-2 on Monday to set up a meeting with Raducanu and will hope to earn a place in the quarter-finals.
Follow all the action from the Eastbourne Open with our live blog below:
Raducanu's back problem
Emma Raducanu is competing for the first time since Queen's, having pulled out of last week's Berlin Open as she continues to manage a back problem.
There were no signs of the issue during her win over Li but she’ll want to remain fit ahead of the start of Wimbledon next week.
Raducanu on defeating Ann Li
“It feels incredible. I want to thank the crowd for getting me through some really sticky moments,” the former US Open champion said in her on-court interview after her first round victory.
“It really meant a lot to me and I’m really proud of how I fought back after losing the first set. I’m very, very happy to come through that.
“It was tough, it was up and down, but from the middle of the second set I think I found another gear and another level.”
Emma Raducanu fought back tears after resuming her Wimbledon preparations by battling back from a set down to beat American Ann Li in the first round of the Eastbourne Open.
Amid blustery conditions, the British number one, who missed last week’s Berlin Open as she managed a back problem, triumphed 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.
Emma Raducanu emotional after comeback victory at Eastbourne: ‘It meant a lot to me’
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s action from the Eastbourne Open where Emma Raducanu continues her Wimbledon preparations.
She’s into the second round having fought through a tough opening match and will take on Australia’s Maya Joint.
The pair’s match is up second on Centre Court and they should be taking to the grass in around half an hours time depending on the earlier match between Jodie Burrage and Barbora Krejcikova.
We’ll have all the action and updates throughout the afternoon so stick around to see if the British No.1 can reach the quarter-finals.
