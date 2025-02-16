Emma Raducanu ends losing run with win over Maria Sakkari

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu ended her losing run in style with a straight-sets victory over Greece’s Maria Sakkari in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Raducanu came into the match on the worst run of results in her career, having lost four successive matches.

But the former US Open champion made the ideal start with a break of serve in the opening game and rounded off a 6-4 6-2 victory in fine fashion with her third ace of the 90-minute contest.

“I just tried to stay really focused on the point in front of me,” Raducanu said in a court-side interview.

“There were some momentum shifts throughout the match and when I got broken twice early in the sets I just regrouped really well and I managed to break back [immediately] both times.

“I was really pleased with how I fought and competed against Maria, she’s a top player, been as high as three in the world. I’m just really proud of my performance.”

Raducana has now won all three of her matches against Sakkari without dropping a set, including in the US Open semi-finals in 2021 and last year at Wimbledon.

“I think in a way we play quite similar, she’s really athletic,” Raducanu said when asked about her 100 per cent record.

“I’m not necessarily going to give all my tactics away, it’s just a very difficult match every time we play so I’m happy to have won on all these occasions in all big tournaments and very happy to get through to the next round.”

Raducanu had failed to capitalise on wild card entries into tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Doha over the last two weeks, losing in the first round both times to Marketa Vondrousova and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Those losses followed another first-round defeat to Cristina Bucsa in Singapore and a hammering by Iga Swiatek after she had reached the third round of the Australian Open for the first time.

The 22-year-old will face Karolina Muchova in the last 32 after the 14th seed beat Suzan Lamens 6-2 6-2.