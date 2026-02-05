Raducanu vs Chwalinska live: Top-seed Briton looks to move in to semi-finals of Transylvania Open
The British number one is the top seed in Romania, and she faces world number 146 Chwalinska in the quarter-finals in Cluj
British number one Emma Raducanu faces Maja Chwalinska in the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open this afternoon, with both players looking to book their place in the semi-final.
Raducanu arrived as the top seed for the WTA 250 tournament, and she sits alongside the likes of Wang Xinyu and Anastasia Potapova in competing for the title in Cluj.
The world number 30 recovered from 5-0 down in the first set to beat Kaja Juvan 7-5 6-1 in the round of 16, winning 10 straight games and 13 of the final 14 to avoid an embarrassing upset against 97th-ranked player in the world.
And she will have to be on better form to beat Chwalinska this afternoon who overcame seventh seed Olga Danilovic in three sets last time out.
Follow all the latest updates from Cluj below:
Who could Raducanu face in the semi-finals?
Should Emma Raducanu get past Maja Chwalinska, she could come up against fourth seed Wang Xinyu in the semi-finals.
However, the Chinese star currently finds herself trailing to Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova, who has already dispatched eighth seed Anna Bondar on her way to this stage.
Looks like it’ll be a tricky match-up either way for the Brit. But before she can think about that, she’ll need to go through her quarter-final foe.
We’ll have the all the action, up next!
How much of a threat is Chwalinska?
Maja Chwalinska will be buoyed by knocking out a seeded player in the round of 16 as she looks to send tournament favourite Emma Raducanu packing from Romania.
The Polish player knocked out Olga Danilovic in the last round, the seventh seed, beating the Serb 6-1 1-6 6-2.
Transylvania Open top seeds
Emma Raducanu arrived as the top seed for the WTA 250 tournament and will be hoping to overcome the competition in her bid to win silverware for the first time since the 2021 US Open.
Here are the seeds for the Transylvania Open:
- Emma Raducanu (World No 29)
- Jaqueline Cristian (World No 35) - eliminated
- Sorana Cirstea (World No 41)
- Wang Xinyu (World No 46)
- Anastasia Potapova (World No 55)
- Antonia Ruzic (World No 65) - eliminated
- Olga Danilovic (World No 69) - eliminated
- Anna Bondar (World No 74) - eliminated
Raducanu prioritising recovery after hard-fought win over Juvan
Raducanu reacted to victory over Kaja Juvan: |Thank you for the support, it really got me through some tricky moments in the first set.
"I have to say Kaja was playing some great tennis, was putting me on the back foot straightaway. I thought I was being aggressive, going for my shots, but I was missing and not executing.
"At least I can say I was trying to play on my terms. That was the goal for me. I don't think I've ever come back from 5-0 down before so that's a first to add to the experience.
"Thank you for staying and waiting so long, I appreciate it, it means a lot. Now I've got to try and recover straightaway.
"It's not much time but hopefully the schedule is kind to me and I can find some energy and hopefully I'll see you guys out there and you'll give me some energy."
Raducanu vs Chwalinska: Briton gaining confidence after latest coach split
Raducanu enters the quarter-finals aiming to gather momentum following the Australian Open 2026.
The Briton swept past Kaja Juvan and is primed to make a run at a first title since the US Open in 2021.
And the 23-year-old is in fighting form after flipping a five-game first-set deficit to surge into the last eight in Cluj-Napoca.
It is the first tournament since Raducanu split with coach Francois Roig and today’s match offers another chance to gain renewed confidence in a pivotal year.
