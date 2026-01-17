Emma Raducanu reveals reason for her frustration before Australian Open campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu has been left less than impressed by the Australian Open’s scheduling after being forced to scramble to get ready for the tournament.

The British number one only arrived in Melbourne on Friday after reaching the quarter-finals of the Hobart International but will start her campaign here on Sunday against little-known Thai Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

And not only has she been scheduled on the opening day, she has also been given the second night session slot on Margaret Court Arena after a men’s match beginning at 7pm local time, meaning the possibility of a very late start.

Raducanu was planning to have her first practice at 9pm on Saturday, and she said: “It’s very difficult. You would love to have more time in the environment, more time practising, but I guess I was pretty much handed the schedule to try and turn it around and make the most out of what is in front of me.

“I think it’s easy to get down and complain about it, but it’s not going to help. So I’m just trying to focus and turn it around for tomorrow.

“It’s very difficult to be scheduling women’s matches after a potential five-set match. To me, it doesn’t really make as much sense.

“Today I’m going to practise and see what it’s like. I don’t think I have been in that situation. Only once before maybe when I played the semis of the US Open.

“I played second night match but, other than that, I haven’t played that late. So, for me, it’s a new experience, something that I need to learn to do.”

It would be a tough situation even if Raducanu came into the season in prime shape, but the 23-year-old has once again battled physical issues during pre-season, with a foot injury severely limiting her time on court.

She looked short of match sharpness in a clash with Maria Sakkari at the United Cup last week, while she beat Camila Osorio in the opening round in Hobart but then lost to low-ranked Australian Taylah Preston.

Raducanu said of the foot issue: “It’s definitely a lot better. I’ve been having to manage it for the last few months but I’m really happy with the progress that I’ve made this year.

“I came out to Australia not knowing how it would go and now I’m in a much better place and just improving day by day.

“I could easily get frustrated about not having the pre-season I wanted. I think it would only frustrate me. After last year being my first real year on tour, I really learned that the season is so long. I just want to try and work my way into this year.

“Obviously I want this week to go well but I know that I’m working on the right things and it will slot into place at some point.

“I started training very, very late on tennis-wise. So, because of that, I feel like I need to kind of take the pressure off myself and not put too much pressure on and expect to be playing amazing tennis.”

On paper, Sawangkaew should not offer too much of a threat being ranked down at 195 and making her grand slam debut, but the 23-year-old already has a lower-level title to her name this season.

“I think it’s a tricky one because, playing a lot of matches, even if it’s at ITF level, and getting a lot of wins, it does so much,” said Raducanu.

“I think it’s a very dangerous opponent, a very dangerous situation to be in. You don’t know that much about them, so there is that element of surprise, too.”