Australian Open men’s and women’s seed list and tracker

Follow the progress of the top-32 players in the men’s and women’s draw at the Australian Open

Coco Gauff is seeded third at the Australian Open behind Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, and could play Venus Williams in round two
(Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are the top seeds for the Australian Open, with Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek the second seeds as the first grand slam of the year gets underway.

Alcaraz and Sinner could become the first men to play in four consecutive grand slam finals since Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal did so between 2011 and 2012. Alcaraz is bidding for his first Australian Open title - which would make the youngest man of all time to complete the career grand slam - while Sinner is on for a hat-trick of titles in Melbourne.

Sabalenka, the US Open champion, and Swiatek, the Wimbledon champion, have yet to meet in a grand slam final. Swiatek is also an Australian Open title away from completing the career grand slam while Sabalenka will be out to regain her crown after a shock defeat to Madison Keys in last year’s final.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff begins the opening grand slam of the year as the third seed, with defending champion Keys ninth on the women’s side.

Djokovic, the record 10-time champion in Melbourne, is seeded fourth on the men’s side and would expect to face Sinner in the semi-finals if he gets there.

Men’s seeds

1. Carlos Alcaraz

First round vs Adam Walton

2. Jannik Sinner

First round vs Hugo Gaston

3. Alexander Zverev

First round vs Gabriel Diallo

4. Novak Djokovic

First round vs Pedro Martínez

5. Lorenzo Musetti

First round vs Raphael Collignon

6. Alex de Minaur

First round vs Matteo Berrettini

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime

First round vs Nuno Borges

8. Ben Shelton

First round vs Ugo Humbert

9. Taylor Fritz

First round vs Valentin Royer

10. Alexander Bublik

First round vs Jenson Brooksby

11. Daniil Medvedev

First round vs Jesper de Jong

12. Casper Ruud

First round vs Mattia Bellucci

13. Andrey Rublev

First round vs Matteo Arnaldi

14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

First round vs Filip Misolic

15. Karen Khachanov

First round vs Alex Michelsen

16. Jakub Mensik

First round vs Pablo Carreno Busta

17. Jiri Lehecka

First round vs qualifier

18. Francisco Cerundolo

First round vs Zhang Zhizhen [

19. Tommy Paul

First round vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

20. Flavio Cobolli

First round vs qualifier

21. Denis Shapovalov

First round vs Bu Yunchaokete [WC]

22. Luciano Darderi

First round vs Cristian Garin

23. Tallon Griekspoor

First round vs Ethan Quinn

24. Arthur Rinderknech

First round vs Fabian Marozsan

25. Learner Tien

First round vs Marcos Giron

26. Cameron Norrie

First round vs Benjamin Bonzi

27. Brandon Nakashima

First round vs Botic van de Zandschulp

28. Joao Fonseca

First round vs Eliot Spizzirri

29. Frances Tiafoe

First round vs qualifier

30. Valentin Vacherot

First round vs qualifier

31. Stefanos Tsitsipas

First round vs Shintaro Mochizuki

32. Corentin Moutet

First round vs Tristan Schoolkate

Women’s seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

First round vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah [WC]

2. Iga Swiatek

First round vs qualifier

3. Coco Gauff

First round vs Kamilla Rakhimova

4. Amanda Anisimova

First round vs Simona Waltert

5. Elena Rybakina

First round vs Kaja Juvan

6. Jessica Pegula

First round vs Anastasia Zakharova

7. Jasmine Paolini

First round vs qualifier

8. Mirra Andreeva

First round vs Donna Vekić

9. Madison Keys

First round vs Oleksandra Oliynykova

10. Belinda Bencic

First round vs Katie Boulter

11. Ekaterina Alexandrova

First round vs qualifier

12. Elina Svitolina

First round vs Cristina Bucsa

13. Linda Noskova

First round vs. Darja Semenistaja

14. Clara Tauson

First round vs Dalma Galfi

15. Emma Navarro

First round vs Magda Linette

16. Naomi Osaka

First round vs Antonia Ruzic

17. Victoria Mboko

First round vs Emerson Jones [WC]

18. Liudmila Samsonova

First round vs Laura Siegemund

19. Karolina Muchova

First round vs Jaqueline Cristian

20. Marta Kostyuk

First round vs Elsa Jacquemot

21. Elise Mertens

First round vs qualifier

22. Leylah Fernandez

First round vs Janice Tjen

23. Diana Shnaider

First round vs Barbora Krejcikova

24. Jelena Ostapenko

First round vs Rebecca Sramkova

25. Paula Badosa

First round vs Zarina Diyas [WC]

26. Dayana Yastremska

First round vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

27. Sofia Kenin

First round vs Peyton Stearns

28. Emma Raducanu

First round vs Mananchaya Sawangkaew [PR]

29. Iva Jovic

First round vs Katie Volynets

30. Maya Joint

First round vs Tereza Valentova

31. Anna Kalinskaya

First round vs Sonay Kartal

32. Marketa Vondrousova

First round vs Hailey Baptiste

Is the Australian Open on TV?

The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.

In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.

