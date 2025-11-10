Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elena Rybakina appeared to refuse a photo with WTA Tour chief executive Portia Archer after defeating Aryna Sabalenka to win the WTA Finals and a record prize of $5.23m (£3.98m).

The former Wimbledon champion won her biggest title in three years as she defeated the World No 1 in straight-sets on Saturday.

But during the trophy ceremony, Rybakina refused to join Sabalenka and WTA boss Archer during the round of photo opportunities. Rybakina, 26, remained to one side, even as an official beckoned her stand next to Archer in the shot.

Rybakina won over $5m for winning the WTA Finals undefeated ( Getty )

The WTA banned Rybakina’s coach Stefano Vukov earlier this year following an investigation into potential breaches of the WTA’s Code of Conduct and allegations of “abusive behaviour” towards the former Wimbledon winner.

Rybakina, who split with Vukov before last year’s US Open, said ahead of the Australian Open in January that Vukov had “never mistreated me” and expressed her disappointment at Vukov’s suspension from attending events.

Vukov appealed against his suspension and his ban was lifted in August, with the coach rejoining Rybakina and attending events on the WTA Tour. Vukov was in Rybakina’s coaching box throughout the WTA Finals, where she completed her strong end-of-season form to win all five of her matches and win the biggest single payday in women’s tennis history.

Rybakina declined to comment when asked about not joining Archer for the photo. But the Athletic reported that Rybakina was also asked about whether she had held discussions with the WTA Tour about their investigation into Vukov and said: “Well, I think we’re all doing our job, and we had the opportunity to have conversations, but in the end, they never happened. So we’re all doing our job, and I think we’re going to keep it this way.”

Rybakina refused to take a pic next to the WTA CEO? 👀 pic.twitter.com/A92ps4LLYl — Lorena Popa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 (@popalorena) November 8, 2025

Rybakina’s performance against in the final against Sabalenka, which combined unstoppable serving and destructive groundstrokes, suggested the 26-year-old could once again compete for grand slam titles following a frustrating period of illness and a loss of form since her last major final at the Australian Open in 2023, where she lost to Sabalenka in three sets.

Rybakina was the last player to qualify for the WTA Finals but swept to her 11th consecutive win to continue her excellent end-of-season form. "It's been an incredible week," Rybakina said. "I honestly didn't expect any result, to go so far is just incredible. Today was such a tough battle."

The WTA Tour was contacted for comment