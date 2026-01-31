Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elena Rybakina’s coach, Stefano Vukov, was presented with his own trophy after her Australian Open triumph, a year on from being banned from attending the event amid an investigation into his conduct.

Former Wimbledon winner Rybakina won her second grand slam title by defeating world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets, three years on from her last appearance in a grand slam final when she lost to Sabalenka in Melbourne.

Last year, Vukoc was provisionally suspended by the WTA pending an investigation into a potential breach of its code of conduct. Due to the investigation, he was unable to be accredited for the Australian Open.

open image in gallery Rybakina celebrates with her team, including Vukov (in the yellow shorts) ( REUTERS )

Rybakina spoke up in his defence while the Croatian was suspended and Vukov, who denied any wrongdoing, saw his ban from the tour lifted in August after he appealed against his suspension.

Since Vukov returned to Rybakina’s team, the Russian-born Kazakh has won more matches than any other player on the WTA, with her victory over Sabalenka her 10th win in a row against top-10 opponents.

At last year’s WTA Finals, Rybakina appeared to refuse a photo with WTA Tour chief executive Portia Archer after defeating Sabalenka to win the record prize of $5.23m (£3.98m) - signalling her displeasure at the suspension.

During the Australian Open trophy ceremony and following beaten finalist Sabalenka’s runners-up speech, Vukov was invited onto the stage before Rybakina got her hands on the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

The host said: “Coaches are an integral part of our game and we would like to call upon Stefano Vukoc, the coach of our champion, to collect his trophy.” Vukov then received a ceremonial plate from Jennifer Capriati, the 2001 and 2002 Australian Open champion.

During the final, Vukov had repeatedly urged Rybakina to show “more energy” after Sabalenka broke ahead to win the second set and lead the third. He also peppered Rybakina with instructions between sets, and Rybakina did improve as she fought from 0-3 down in the decider.

Afterwards, Rybakina thanked her coaching team and was asked about Vukov’s return to her camp. “We won many titles together, even last year. In Ningbo, WTA Finals, and now this trophy, I feel just proud and thankful to my team for the work.

open image in gallery Rybakina thanked her team after winning a second grand slam title ( AP )

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We did good preparation. We had some ups and downs during the pre-season, even the beginning of this year, first tournament. I'm just super glad.

“Again, I think it's a win for all the team, all the people who support me. I just hope that I can carry this moment throughout the whole season and keep on improving.”

Following her 2022 Wimbledon win against Ons Jabeur and defeat to Sabalenka in the Australian Open three years ago, Rybakina faded from contention at the grand slams and struggled with frustrating periods and injury and illness.

Last year, she did not advance past the fourth round of a grand slam or reach any of the finals of the WTA 1000 events. But she said she always believed she could return to contention and found form as she won five matches in a row at the WTA Finals in November.

“Of course, we all have ups and downs. I think everyone thought maybe I will never be again in the final or even get a trophy, but it's all about the work,” Rybakina said.

“I think we've been putting a lot of work in with the team, and they were also very supportive. In the moments when I was maybe not that positive, they would be helping out on the side.

“When you get some wins, big wins against top players, then you start to believe more, you get more confident. That was the kind of way.”