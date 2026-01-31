Aryna Sabalenka in grunting drama at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka bids to regain her Australian Open crown as she faces Elena Rybakina in a big-hitting rematch of their dramatic final from three years ago.

The world No 1 was stunned by Madison Keys in last year’s final but is looking to win her third title in four years after reaching another final in Melbourne, having beaten Rybakina to win her first in 2023.

Both have been in dominant form this tournament, with fifth seed Rybakina moved into her first grand slam final in three years by continuing her winning streak against top-10 players.

Sabalenka will be bidding for her fifth grand slam title overall after continuing her excellent consistency with a seventh hard-court grand slam final in a row, but Rybakina claimed a statement win over the world No 1 at the WTA Finals at the end of last season.

After one of the most dramatic days in Australian Open history, tomorrow - one way or another - history will be made as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet with two career-defining achievements on the line.

Follow live updates from the Australian Open finals weekend, below