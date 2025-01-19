Draper v Alcaraz LIVE: Australian Open 2025 scores and updates plus Djokovic v Lehecka
The British No 1 faces a stiff task as Alcaraz looks to continue his chase for a career grand slam before Djokovic is in action later
The Australian Open rolls on with a huge meeting between Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz headlining an action-packed day in Melbourne.
British No 1 Draper came through a five-set thriller on Friday against Aleksandar Vukic, going the distance again against an Australian player yet overcoming both his opponent and the crowd. His prize? A player who could end this tournament having completed a career grand slam, with Alcaraz so far looking in fine touch as he chases the only major singles title that eludes him. The Spaniard beat Nuno Borges to set up this fourth round clash.
Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic is in action later against the talented Jiri Lehecka, while second seed Alexander Zverev takes on Ugo Humbert. Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka were among those involved earlier on Sunday as the second week of the tournament draws near.
Follow all of the action from the Australian Open in our live blog below:
Draper v Alcaraz odds
Jack Draper is a big underdog and 8/1 to win the last 16 contest.
Alcaraz meanwhile is 1/16 to prevail here. The winner will take on the winner of Novak Djokovic v Jiri Lehecka.
The Spaniard is still the second favourite outright for the tournament in Melbourne at 5/2, while Jannik Sinner is evens and a clear favourite to defend his title.
If you think Draper can emerge from today and potentially knock off Djokovic, now coached by his friend Sir Andy Murray, before going on to win his maiden Grand Slam, you can get odds of 100/1.
What time is Draper v Alcaraz?
Good morning to tennis fans in the UK, Draper v Alcaraz is third on Rod Laver Arena today.
Draper and Alcaraz will take to court after Gauff and Bencic, which is currently in the third set, with the American No.3 seed a game up and on serve after the pair shared a set apiece.
How Jack Draper’s hard work paid off in ‘surprising’ Australian Open run
Jack Draper admitted that he is surprising himself with his marathon run in the Australian Open having reached the fourth round after surviving another five-set battle to book a clash with Carlos Alcaraz in Melbourne.
Draper, 23, went the distance for the third consecutive round as he defeated the Australian Aleksandar Vukic in a deciding match tiebreak, winning 6-4 2-6 5-7 7-6 (5) 7-6 (10/8) at 0055 local time [GMT 1355].
“My body doesn’t feel too great, luckily I’ve got a good physio,” Draper said on court. “But I think just mentally I’ve really competed hard, I’ve loved the atmosphere just playing in front of so many people. It’s given me a lot of energy to keep on pushing and pushing, and I’m surprising myself.”
The British No 1 has stood up to questions over his physicality and endurance by winning three five-set matches in a row
Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE
It’s Sunday afternoon in Melbourne and we’ve got a doozy of a fourth-round clash on our hands. Jack Draper has survived two proper thrillers to get to this stage and now takes on Carlos Alcaraz for a quarter-final place. Can the British No 1 halt the Spaniard’s charge towards a career grand slam? They’ll be on court no earlier than 4.30am GMT.