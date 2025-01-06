Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Fearnley’s exceptional form has earned him a maiden call-up to Great Britain’s Davis Cup squad for their upcoming tie with Japan.

Fearnley was outside the top 500 before he won his first ATP Challenger event in Nottingham in June and followed it up with a string of other titles in 2024 alongside an impressive display against Novak Djokovic in a second-round exit at Wimbledon.

Edinburgh-born Fearnley has risen to 86 in the world as a result of a fine six months and GB’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith has selected him in a four-man squad for a first round qualifier with Japan later this month.

British No 2 Cameron Norrie, world No 126 Billy Harris and doubles grand slam champion Neal Skupski complete the line-up for this tie, which will be played at Bourbon Beans Dome in Miki across the weekend of 31 January-February 1

Jack Draper had already confirmed last month he would not feature in this tie after discussions with Smith following a recent hip issue and Fearnley has profited ahead of being involved in next week’s Australian Open for the first time.

The call-up of Fearnley could also signal the end of Dan Evans’ Davis Cup career after the 34-year-old acknowledged following Great Britain’s defeat to Canada in September that it could be time for him to leave the party.

Evans has represented Great Britain in 28 Davis Cup ties but dropped to 160 in the world amid poor form and lost in Australian Open qualifying on Monday.