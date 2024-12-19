Jack Draper pulls out of United Cup and Davis Cup tie with hip injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jack Draper has pulled out of the United Cup and Great Britain’s Davis Cup clash with Japan because of a hip injury.

The British number one sustained the problem during pre-season training and was forced to miss a scheduled practice week with Carlos Alcaraz in Spain.

He had been due to fly out to Australia on Monday before playing with Katie Boulter for Britain at the United Cup, an international team tournament in Sydney beginning on December 30.

Draper said: “As I work to get on top of my hip injury and get match-fit, I have unfortunately been advised not to play in the United Cup.

“While we are very positive about competing in the Australian Open this year, I know I won’t be able to jump straight into a packed schedule as I manage and strengthen my hip. (I’m) gutted as I was really looking forward to playing in the United Cup for the first time.”

The 22-year-old is now planning to fly to Melbourne later this month as he races to be fit for the opening grand slam of the new season, which starts on January 12.

The news is a setback for Draper, who finished the 2024 season at a career-high ranking of 15 after winning his first two ATP Tour titles, reaching the semi-finals of the US Open and, crucially, avoiding the injury issues that had dogged him in the past.

He has also decided to miss the Davis Cup first-round tie in Japan, which immediately follows the Australian Open.

“Together with (captain) Leon (Smith), we have also made the difficult decision for me to sit out the upcoming Davis Cup match in Japan in order to give me the opportunity post-Australian Open to complete the rehab and strengthening of my hip,” said Draper.

He cannot be replaced in the United Cup team so Billy Harris, ranked 125, will step up, while the Japan tie now looks significantly more tricky for Britain.

Draper’s absence could mean a debut for Scot Jacob Fearnley, who has soared up the rankings to 99 this season, making him British number three behind Draper and Cameron Norrie.