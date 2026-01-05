Coco Gauff clarifies stance over US tennis fans being ‘the worst’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coco Gauff took to social media to clarify recent comments she made about American tennis fans overseas.

The world No 4 made a comment in a press conference at the United Cup, where she opened her 2026 season this week.

She suggested American fans overseas were the “worst” at supporting their players at tennis tournaments outside the US, with fans from smaller countries more vocal in cheering for their players on foreign soil.

“I feel like we're definitely in the tennis department the worst when it comes to that,” she said.

Gauff - who lost 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-0 to world No 42 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in her opening match in Perth - clarified her remarks before taking to the court.

She wrote on X: “I'm going to clarify because people are dragging this out of context. I’m not expecting people to travel to tournaments to watch us play. But there are many tournaments that we have in America and abroad where Americans are already attending regardless of who is playing where people come and don’t really cheer for their countrymen.

“Those from smaller countries come with their colors and flags and it is clear on who they are supporting.

“I was just speaking from my perspective. I understand the financial aspect of things and know tennis is not accessible for everyone, it was more of a comment for those who are already attending and how I wish they were as passionate as those from other countries.”

The 21-year-old also added that she had given her initial thoughts in response to a question asked in the press conference: “I was asked and it was simply an observation I noticed about other countries vs. mine that is all. Nevertheless I am grateful for any support no matter how big or small it is.”

The USA progressed to the quarter-finals with wins over Spain and Argentina, with Gauff recovering from her singles defeat to win 7-6(5), 6-0 alongside Christian Harrison in the mixed doubles. The pair signed autographs and took photos with fans after their victory.

At a subsequent news conference Gauff was asked if the reaction to her comments had put her off on court.

“No,” she said. “And I don't think it was piling on. I was just trying to clarify what I meant. I wrote everything that I had to say on that.”

Her teammate Taylor Fritz, who was sat beside Gauff in the first press conference, also posted in support of her.

He wrote in a reply on X: “People always wanna take things in the worst possible way. I was there sitting next to her, and I know exactly what Coco meant and was trying to say, and she’s right.

“There is absolutely no disrespect meant to the US fans at all in this statement.

“We love the Americans that come out and support, some other countries abroad just have a really insane sports culture, but we appreciate every single American abroad that comes to watch.”