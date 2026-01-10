Coco Gauff extends winning streak over Iga Swiatek but Poland advance at United Cup
Gauff has now won eight consecutive sets against Swiatek after losing 11 of her first 12 matches against her
Coco Gauff defeated World No 2 Iga Swiatek for the fourth match in a row - but was unable to prevent Poland from avenging last year’s United Cup defeat to the United States and return to the final.
The World No 4 Gauff, who lost 11 of her first 12 matches against Swiatek, triumphed 6-4 6-2 to extend her winning run against the Wimbledon champion, with all four of her recent wins coming in straight sets.
However, after forcing the mixed doubles decider, Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski defeated Gauff and Christian Harrison 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) to send Poland to the final, where they will face Switzerland.
“I thought I did everything well, served well, returned well,” Gauff told the WTA. “I thought it was a great match for me. I was hoping to get through in the mixed but overall there's a lot of positives to take from today.”
Swiatek celebrated with Kawa and Zielinski as the doubles pair sent Poland into the final. Earlier, Hubert Hurkacz defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2) in the singles opener.
Poland have lost in the United Cup final in the last two years, losing to Germany in 2024 and the United States in 2025.
Switzerland also required the mixed-doubles decider to defeat Belgium in the other semi-final, as Belinda Bencic and Jakub Paul triumphed over Elise Mertens and Zizou Bergs 6-3, 0-6, 10-5.
Bencic defeated Mertens in the singles to continue her unbeaten start to the season after Bergs beat Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.
A victory for Switzerland would give three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka, 40, a trophy to kick off his final season before retirement.
