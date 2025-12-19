Three-time grand slam champion announces 2026 season will be his last
Stan Wawrinka, who beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in grand slam finals when they were ranked World No 1, will retire at the end of the 2026 season
Three-time grand slam singles champion Stan Wawrinka has announced the 2026 season will be his last before retirement.
“One last push” Wawrinka, 40, said on social media. “Every book needs an ending. It’s time to write the final chapter of my career as a professional tennis player. 2026 will be my last year on tour.”
The Swiss, who reached a career-high No 3 in the world, won the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open, and did so while beating legends of the sport.
With a stylish, one-handed backhand, Wawrinka won his Australian Open title by beating Rafael Nadal before denying Novak Djokovic his first Roland Garros title with a memorable victory in Paris in 2015, having also defeated his compatriot Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.
Then, Wawrinka defeated Djokovic again to win the 2016 US Open. Djokovic and Nadal were also both ranked World No 1 when Wawrinka beat them in grand slam finals.
Wawrinka also teamed up with Federer to win gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, as well as in winning the 2014 Davis Cup for Switzerland.
In total, Wawrinka has won 16 career titles - the last of which came at the Geneva Open in May 2017. He underwent two left knee surgeries in August 2017, causing him to end his run of 50 consecutive grand slam appearances.
As a former champion, Wawrinka will begin his farewell tour at the Australian Open in January,
