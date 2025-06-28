Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka bury the hatchet with TikTok dance at Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Any lingering speculation about animosity between tennis stars Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka has been decisively put to rest, as the pair delighted fans by dancing together at Wimbledon and sharing the moment across social media.

The two, who recently contested the French Open final, were seen showcasing their moves on the hallowed Centre Court grass.

Sabalenka posted a clip on Instagram, captioning it: "TikTok dances always had a way of bringing people together," as they grooved to C+C Music Factory’s 1990 hit "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)."

Gauff, a frequent TikTok user, also shared a video of them outside the All England Club’s main stadium, lip-syncing to a track.

She wrote: "OK, guys, we’re back. Did you miss us? ’Cause we missed you."

She also added a clear message to fans, stating: "the olive branch was extended and accepted! we’re good so you guys should be too."

open image in gallery Gauff and Sabalenka danced to “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” ( AP )

The No. 1-ranked Sabalenka and the No. 2-ranked Gauff held a practice session together at Centre Court ahead of the year's third Grand Slam tournament, which begins on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Gauff beat Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in the championship match at the last major, the French Open.

Afterward, Sabalenka drew criticism from some for saying Gauff “won the match not because she played incredible; just because I made all of those mistakes from ... easy balls”.

In a press conference, Gauff said she did not think Sabalenka’s comments were fair.

“The way Aryna was playing the last few weeks, she was the favourite to win. So I think she was the best person that I could have played in the final,” she said.

“Her being No. 1 in the world was the best person to play, so I think I got the hardest matchup just if you go off stats alone.”

open image in gallery Gauff and Sabalenka have buried the hatchet ( AP )

Later, Sabalenka called her comments “unprofessional” and said she had written to Gauff to apologise.

“I absolutely regret what I said back then. We all make mistakes. I’m just a human being who’s still learning in life,” she said.

“I think we all have those days when we lose control. The difference with me is the world is watching.”

Sabalenka, a 27-year-old from Belarus, is a three-time Grand Slam champion and was the runner-up both times Gauff, a 21-year-old American, won a major trophy, including at the 2023 U.S. Open.

At Wimbledon this year, they only could face each other in the 12 July final.