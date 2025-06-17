Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Aryna Sabalenka apologises for ‘unprofessional’ French Open final comments

The world number one blamed her own errors for the loss and admitted she let emotions get the better of her.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 17 June 2025 07:17 EDT
Aryna Sabalenka becomes emotional after receiving her runner-up trophy (Christophe Ena/AP)
Aryna Sabalenka becomes emotional after receiving her runner-up trophy (Christophe Ena/AP) (AP)

Aryna Sabalenka has branded her comments about Coco Gauff after the French Open final “completely unprofessional” and revealed she wrote to the American to apologise.

Gauff edged a close three-set match in Paris to win her second grand slam title and deny Sabalenka a first Roland Garros crown.

Sabalenka has been heavily criticised for attributing the result to her mistakes rather than Gauff’s performance, describing it as the worst final she had played.

The world number one struck a more gracious tone on social media afterwards and, speaking to Eurosport Germany ahead of her first grass-court tournament in Berlin, the Belarusian was contrite.

“That was just completely unprofessional of me,” said Sabalenka. “I let my emotions get the better of me.

“I absolutely regret what I said back then. We all make mistakes. I’m just a human being who’s still learning in life. I think we all have those days when we lose control. The difference with me is the world is watching.”

Sabalenka contacted Gauff in the aftermath to apologise and emphasise her respect for her rival, who she also lost to in the US Open final two years ago.

“I’m the one who always treats my opponents with great respect – whether I win or lose,” added the 27-year-old. “Without that respect, I wouldn’t be where I am today. So it was a tough but very instructive lesson for me.”

