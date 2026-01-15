Roger Federer backs Carlos Alcaraz to complete ‘crazy’ achievement
Alcaraz is a two-time champion at Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open but has never advanced beyond the quarter-final stage of the Australian Open
Roger Federer has backed Carlos Alcaraz to pull off a “crazy” achievement at the Australian Open this year.
The 22-year-old Spaniard is bidding to become the youngest man ever to complete the career grand slam of all four major titles, having claimed two crowns each at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.
He is yet to go beyond the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park but goes into the year’s first slam as the top seed ahead of his great rival Jannik Sinner.
Federer was 27 when he finally claimed his first and only French Open title to complete the feat, and he said: “It’s like Rory (McIlroy) going for the Masters, those things are tough.
“But at his young age to be able to complete the career grand slam would be crazy. Let’s see if he is able to do crazy this week, and I hope he does because for the game that would be an unbelievably special moment.
“But there’s another hundred and whatever players saying, ‘We don’t agree with those plans’, so they’ll try everything to stop him.”
Federer has watched the Alcaraz and Sinner takeover of men’s tennis from afar after hanging up his racket in September 2022.
The pair have shared the last eight major titles between them and at the US Open became the first men in the open era to contest three successive major finals.
“The rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner I think is a great one, they play incredible tennis,” said Federer.
“That French Open final was unreal – not that (the sport) needed it, but it was great that we had it because I feel like for a moment the sporting world stood still and watched Paris and what was going on in that epic fifth set.
“It made it one of the greatest games we’ve ever had in our sport. I think it’s good we still live off that momentum and then they’ve backed it up by playing each other in all those other finals.
“I practised with both guys a little bit and they’re incredible ball strikers. There’s obviously more to come and I just hope they stay injury free.”
Federer, a six-time Australian Open winner, is back at the tournament for the first time since his final appearance on court in 2020.
He will be the headline attraction when he takes to Rod Laver Arena on Saturday for the tournament’s inaugural opening ceremony, where Andre Agassi, Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt will also take part in an exhibition match.
“I just love being back here,” said the 44-year-old. “I never actually did a whole farewell, all of a sudden it was all over. Of course I have great memories from just being here. It’s been an incredible tournament for me and one of my favourite places to play tennis.”
On picking up his racket again, Federer added: “It’s too easy and too convenient just to stay home and say, ‘I don’t need to do it’. I’m nervous, I’m excited, I’m happy I’m here.”
