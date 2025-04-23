Carlos Alcaraz ‘doesn’t want to be called Rafael Nadal’s successor’ as he strives to write own legacy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz wants to put an end to claims that he is the successor of childhood hero Rafael Nadal as he sets his sights on writing his own decorated legacy in the sport.

It’s easy to draw similarities to the two Spaniards, with Alcaraz seen as one of the leading lights in the new generation of tennis since Nadal hung up his racket.

Following in the footsteps of the 22-time major winner, Alcaraz already has four Grand Slam titles under his belt at the age of just 21, and also teamed with Nadal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, Alcaraz has called for the comparisons to stop.

"I don't want to be called Rafa's successor," Alcaraz says in a new documentary series on Netflix, Carlos Alcaraz: My Way. "I want to be called Carlos Alcaraz Garcia."

Being pegged as the successor to one of the greatest players of all time is no mean feat, and is a comparison that any up-and-coming prospect would dream of.

However, with the world No.2 now a staple of the upper echelons of tennis, Alcaraz has made a name for himself and no longer needs the branding of being Nadal’s successor to grab the headlines.

Nadal, who spent 209 weeks as world No.1, agrees with his compatriot.

"When you're young and they're constantly comparing you to some professional that's been on the circuit for many years, there are times you get tired of hearing it," he said.

"This leads to an excess of pressure and in the end, I think it can distort your daily life and even confuse you."

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal teamed up for Paris 2024 ( Getty Images )

Alcaraz’s star power is evidenced in his new documentary on Netflix, which follows the Spaniard throughout his glory-laden 2024 campaign, lifting his first French Open trophy as well as defending his Wimbledon title.

Throughout the series, he speaks candidly about his struggles in the sport, such as his difficulties balancing professional and personal life.

The final scenes show him pondering whether he has the “mindset” to join Nadal on the Mount Rushmore of tennis and become the greatest in history.

"Well, right now, I don't know," he says. "I'm still young, I have a lot ahead of me, but from what I've lived so far, I definitely prefer to put happiness before any kind of accomplishment.

"Being happy is an accomplishment and happiness isn't always easy to find."