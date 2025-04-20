‘Brave’ Holger Rune stuns Carlos Alcaraz to shockingly win Barcelona Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holger Rune stunned home favourite Carlos Alcaraz to win the Barcelona Open and admitted he was proud of the bravery he showed in the upset victory.

Spaniard Alcaraz had hoped to claim a third title in Catalonia and second in a row after winning in Monte Carlo last weekend, but he needed treatment for an apparent groin problem in the second set and fell to a 7-6 (6) 6-2 defeat.

With Alexander Zverev celebrating his 28th birthday by winning the BMW Open on home soil in Munich, Alcaraz will drop back to third in the world rankings behind the German on Monday.

Alcaraz began strongly and broke serve in the fifth game but fellow 21-year-old Rune hit straight back and from there was the better player, finally taking his fifth set point in the tie-break.

Alcaraz applied pressure early in the second set but Rune withstood it, and it became clear all was not well with the Spaniard when he headed off court for a medical time-out.

His final chance came and went with two break points in the sixth game before Rune celebrated his fifth ATP Tour title and a return to the top 10.

"It means the world," the Dane said on Sky Sports. "It was such a great match. In the beginning I was a bit stressed because Carlos obviously played big-time tennis. I had to breathe a lot and find my rhythm.

"Then it was a big battle in the first set, the first set was extremely important. I'm so proud of myself."

open image in gallery Holger Rune won a fifth ATP Tour title ( AP )

open image in gallery He spectacularly beat Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets ( AP )

Rune revealed he thought back to Alcaraz's defeat by Novak Djokovic in the Olympic final last summer as he sought a winning strategy.

"I kind of played it in my mind," he said. "I thought to myself, 'OK, let's try to play that kind of style, really make him play a lot of balls'. I'm very happy how I stayed composed when it really mattered, and I was also very brave."

Earlier, Zverev won his third title in Munich in comprehensive fashion with a 6-2 6-4 victory over second seed Ben Shelton.

The German had struggled since reaching his third grand slam final at the Australian Open in January, and he said: "It's extremely special, I always love winning tournaments in Germany. It's definitely a great birthday present."