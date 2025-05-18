Carlos Alcaraz beats home-favourite Jannik Sinner again to win Italian Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz defeated top-ranked Jannik Sinner 7-6 (5), 6-1 to win his first Italian Open on Sunday and add another big clay-court title to his resume.

Since the start of last year, Alcaraz is the only player to beat Sinner more than once and now he's done it four straight times.

Alcaraz's victory before Sinner's home fans at the Foro Italico snapped the Italian's 26-match winning streak, which stretched back to October — when Alcaraz beat him in the China Open final in a third-set tiebreaker. Alcaraz now leads the career series 7-4.

Alcaraz also solidified his status as the favourite to defend his title at the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

Sinner was playing his first tournament since he won his third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, returning from a three-month doping ban.

In February, Sinner agreed to a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency that raised questions, since the suspension allowed him not to miss any Grand Slams, and come back at his home tournament.

Sinner was attempting to become the first home man to win the Italian Open since Adriano Panatta in 1976. He was also trying to complete a sweep of the Rome singles titles for Italy after Jasmine Paolini won the women's trophy on Saturday.

Paolini and partner Sara Errani also defended their women's doubles title earlier Sunday, making Paolini the first woman since Monica Seles in 1990 to sweep Rome's singles and doubles titles in the same year.

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz put on a masterful display to win his first Italian Open title ( AP )

A large number of the 10,500 fans in Campo Centrale were decked out in orange — Sinner's theme color — and they were chanting Sinner's name before the match even began.

But Sinner wasted two set points on Alcaraz's serve when he led 6-5 in the first set and then Alcaraz jumped ahead in the tiebreaker with two aces and held on to seal it before cruising in the second set.

Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will move back up to No 2 in the rankings on Monday after his third final in three clay-court events this season. He won the Monte Carlo Masters and finished runner-up in the Barcelona Open before withdrawing from the Madrid Open because of injury.

Having also won the Madrid Open in 2022 and 2023, Alcaraz became the fifth man to win all three Masters 1000 clay events after Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Gustavo Kuerten and Marcelo Rios.

AP