Carlos Alcaraz sends touching message to Jannik Sinner after shock Cincinnati Open final retirement

Carlos Alcaraz sent a touching message to Jannik Sinner after his rival retired from their Cincinnati Open final after just five games having struggled with illness.

Sinner, the World No 1, did not win a game and threw in the towel after just 20 minutes of the match, with the Italian confirming that he started feeling ill the day before.

The premature end to the highly anticipated clash between the two best players in the world left the crowd stunned and Alcaraz unable to celebrate winning the trophy.

Instead, the Spaniard sent his best wishes to Sinner and said he would return stronger after bringing an early end to the latest chapter of their rivalry.

“As you said Jannik, this isn’t the way I want to win matches, to win a trophy,” said Alcaraz, as he turned to the player who defeated him in the Wimbledon final last month.

“I just gotta say sorry. I know and understand how you can feel right now. All I can say… as I said many many times, you are truly a champion.

“I’m pretty sure from this situation you’re gonna come back better, even stronger. You always do. That’s what true champions do. You really are one.

“Sorry and come back stronger.” Alcaraz also wrote “sorry Jannik” on the lens of the court-side camera.

There were strange scenes as Alcaraz was presented with the Cincinnati Open trophy. It’s the first time Alcaraz has won the event and it’s his eighth ATP Masters crown.

Sinner looked out of sorts from the start, struggling with his movement and the timing of his groundstrokes, and lost his serve three times before retiring.

Carlos Alcaraz comforts Jannik Sinner after his retirement from the Cincinnati Open final ( Imagn Images )

The 24-year-old later confirmed that he had been ill, but his fitness will be a concern ahead of the start of his US Open defence in New York on Sunday.

It appears as if Sinner will be unable to partner Katerina Siniakova in the new-looked US Open mixed doubles tournament, which begins on Tuesday afternoon.

The World No 1 apologised to the crowd in Cincinnati and also congratulated Alcaraz and his team for winning his sixth title of the 2025 season.

“Usually I start with the opponent but today I have to start with you guys [the crowd],” Sinner said during the peculiar trophy ceremony.

“I’m super super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday I didn’t feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse.

“I tried to come out and make it at least a small match but I couldn’t handle more. I’m very very sorry for all of you.

“I know some of you on Monday maybe had to work or do something else, so I’m very very sorry.

“Of course Carlos congrats. Another title. Not the way you wanted to win but it’s amazing what kind of season you’re producing.

“You and your whole team are doing amazing. Keep it up. I wish you only all the best for the US Open and the rest of the season.”