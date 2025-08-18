Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner live: Score and updates from blockbuster Cincinnati Open final
The two best players in the world meet in another final ahead of this month’s US Open
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet again in another final, this time at the Cincinnati Open, as both players continue to build up to this month’s US Open.
Alcaraz and Sinner have contested the last two grand slam finals, with Alcaraz winning a five-set classic at the French Open final and Sinner getting his revenge in the Wimbledon final.
World No 1 Sinner is on a run of 26 consecutive wins on hard-court surfaces and snapped his losing run against Alcaraz by winning the Wimbledon final in four sets last month.
Alcaraz, who is looking to overtake Sinner in the rankings, still enjoys a 8-5 winning record against the Italian and will have his eye on a statement win ahead of Flushing Meadows where his young rival is the defending champion.
Follow live score updates from the Cincinnati Open final below
Can Jannik Sinner continue his winning run on hard courts?
Jannik Sinner is the defending champion and carries a 26-match winning run on hard courts into the Cincinnati Open final, a streak that goes all the way back to last season, through the US Open, Australian Open and back again to Ohio.
Only Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal have won more consecutive matches on the surface this century.
Cincinnati Open final start time and how to watch
When is Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner?
The Cincinnati Open men’s final will be played on Monday 18 August at 3pm local time (8pm UK time).
How can I watch it?
The Cincinnati Open is being shown on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK. Viewers can also stream the match live on Now TV or Sky Go.
Welcome along
