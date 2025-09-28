Carlos Alcaraz eases into Japan Open last four while Holger Rune crashes out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz eased into the last four of the Japan Open on Sunday with a comfortable win over Brandon Nakashima.

Having already brushed off concerns over an ankle injury suffered on Thursday, Alcaraz looked in complete control in a 6-2 6-4 win that put him into the semi-finals of a ninth consecutive tour-level event.

Nakashima could not handle Alcaraz's serve as he hit 25 winners past the American.

He might have finished it off earlier but failed to capitalise on three match points in what proved to be the penultimate game of the night.

"I always say that closing a match is difficult," Alcaraz said. "Even tougher when you had match points, like I did when I was returning.

"Losing that game, I thought it was going to be really difficult, but I just tried to maintain my focus and play some great points in the last game. I don't think I've played a last game like this so I'm really happy about it."

Alcaraz will now take on Casper Ruud, who needed less than an hour to beat Aleksandar Vukic 6-3 6-2.

Second seed Taylor Fritz battled his way past Sebastian Korda 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-3 to set up a semi-final against fellow American Jenson Brooksby, who saw off third seed Holger Rune 6-3 6-3.

In the China Open, Daniil Medvedev reached the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-3 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as he looks to find some consistency in an up-and-down campaign.

Fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti beat Adrian Mannarino 6-3 6-3.

