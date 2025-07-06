Carlos Alcaraz marches on in pursuit of third Wimbledon title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz remains on course for a third consecutive Wimbledon crown after surviving a scare to set up a quarter-final clash with Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

The world number two’s title defence was creaking when, having overturned a 4-1 deficit, he dropped the opening set against Russian 14th seed Andrey Rublev on a tie-break.

But a significant Centre Court upset was ultimately averted as Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 22 matches by coming through a tricky round-four contest 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 6-4.

Having beaten Novak Djokovic in the last two finals, victory in two hours and 44 minutes marked the Spaniard’s 18th successive win at the Championships, with his last loss coming against Jannik Sinner in 2022.

The 22-year-old, who was watched by US Open mixed doubles partner Emma Raducanu, will hope to be back on Centre Court next Sunday bidding to become a six-time grand slam champion, with rivals Sinner and Djokovic the leading contenders to be his potential opponent.

Before then, the second seed must negotiate two more rounds, beginning with one-time semi-finalist Norrie – victor in a five-set epic against Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry – in the last eight on Tuesday.

Rublev has caused Alcaraz problems in the past, defeating him on clay en route to lifting last year’s Madrid Open title.

The 27-year-old underdog broke to love in game three to underline his threat before relinquishing control of an opening set in which both players slipped and fell by directing two routine volleys into the net.

open image in gallery Andrey Rublev won the first set against Carlos Alcaraz before the defending champion came through to win ( Getty Images )

Alcaraz was then a break up at 5-4 in the tie-break. But, with order seemingly set to be restored, his rival won the next three points, hammering a stunning backhand winner to bring up set point and then roaring with delight after converting it.

The comparatively quick-fire second set remained on serve until Rublev failed to hold in game eight following an untimely double fault, allowing Alcaraz to level in just 31 minutes.

Rublev, a fiery character with the propensity to combust, swiftly reset to become the dominant force early in the third.

Yet Alcaraz’s class shone through.

He dug deep to save three break points across two of his first three service games and then soaked up the acclaim of the crowd after ruthlessly dispatching a delightful winner down the line and an even better passing forehand to come from 30-0 down to claim the decisive break for a 2-1 lead.

open image in gallery Alcaraz will now face Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals ( AP )

Rublev showed the first signs of unravelling when he questioned a line call in game five of set four.

Replays showed his shot flew well wide and, despite coming back to deuce from 40-0 down, there was no escape from Alcaraz, who broke before going on to deliver the knockout blows.

Earlier, Jordan Thompson’s creaking body finally broke down on him as he had to retire from his match against fifth seed Taylor Fritz.

The 31-year-old Australian has been basically held together with plasters and painkillers this fortnight due to a back injury, but somehow still reached the fourth round for the first time.

However, he was forced to admit defeat in the second set against American Fritz, trailing 6-1 3-0.

Fritz will next meet Russian 17th seed Karen Khachanov, who beat Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak 6-4 6-2 6-3.