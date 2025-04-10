Is the Billie Jean King Cup on TV? How to watch Great Britain’s qualifiers this week
Great Britain are in action in the Netherlands this week with a spot in the Finals up for grabs
The top GB women’s tennis players are in action this week as the Bille Jean King Cup qualifiers get underway, with the squad travelling to The Hague to take on the Netherlands and Germany.
British No 1 Katie Boulter will once again lead the five-strong team, although No 2 Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the squad after a busy spring campaign to undergo a training block ahead of the clay season, with Jodie Burrage replacing her. Harriet Dart and doubles specialist Olivia Nicholls complete captain Anne Keothavong’s side.
GB have been drawn in Group F, with six groups of three teams all competing this week for a spot in the eight-team Finals.
The finals will be held in Shenzhen, China later this year, with the host nation and defending champions Italy automatically qualifying. The winners of each group from this week’s qualifying round will join them for the chance to win the ‘World Cup’ of tennis.
When is the Billie Jean King Cup?
Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers run from Thursday 10 to Saturday 12 April this year.
The squad will take on Germany and the Netherlands on clay at the Sportcampus Zuiderpark in The Hague. Each tie consists of two singles and one doubles match, with whoever tops the group going through to the Finals later this year.
How can I watch the Billie Jean King Cup?
The GB team’s matches will be streamed live on BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer, while Tennis Channel will have coverage of every tie in Group F.
