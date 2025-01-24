Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid continue doubles dominance with sixth straight Australian Open title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won their sixth consecutive men's wheelchair doubles title at the Australian Open.

The British pair have now claimed 17 of the last 20 grand slam titles in the format and 22 together overall, while they also clinched a first Paralympic gold together last summer.

They were straight-sets winners in the final in Melbourne, beating Spain's Daniel Caverzaschi and Stephane Houdet of France 6-2 6-4.

Scot Reid said: "I think the key thing is just never resting on where we are and never being happy with our level, our performance, and always trying to improve.

"No matter which title we've won or which number it is, we always go back and review it and see where we can improve and get better."

Hewett will try to make it a double success tomorrow when he takes on big rival Tokito Oda in the singles final.

Andy Lapthorne claimed his eighth Australian Open title in the quad wheelchair doubles, partnering Dutchman Sam Schroder to a 6-1 6-4 victory over top seeds Niels Vink and Guy Sasson.

Lapthorne is a big West Ham fan and he was spurred on by support from the club.

He is hoping to be home in time to see them take on Aston Villa on Sunday, saying: "My flight, I think, is at 11pm tomorrow. If I'm not delayed, then I'll get straight in a car and drive up to Villa Park.

"If not, hopefully I've got the week off and maybe go to the training ground and show the trophy off, meet some of the boys. I had some messages from Vladimir Coufal last night, which was really nice.

"He just WhatsApped me saying he's watching and good luck and stuff. They've been amazing to me.

"A couple of guys from the media team have messaged me saying good luck and saying that they're watching. It's just really nice to have the support of the fans of the club and the people within the club. It drives me on."

Fifteen-year-old Hannah Klugman missed out on the trophy in the girls' doubles, though, losing to American twins Annika and Kristina Penickova 6-4 6-2 alongside Australian Emerson Jones in the final.

PA